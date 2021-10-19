    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Alabama Basketball Predicted to Finish Second in SEC, Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly Tag Preseason First Team Honors

    The Crimson Tide is ranked behind only the Kentucky Wildcats in the predicted order of finish according to both local and national media.
    Author:

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In its quest to repeat as SEC champions, Alabama basketball picked up some worthy recognition for a pair of players on Tuesday morning ahead of the 2021-22 season.

    Crimson Tide junior guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly were both tagged First Team All-SEC in the conference's preseason poll with both the local and national media. Additionally, Alabama was picked to finish second in the conference, with only Kentucky predicted to finish higher as SEC champions.

    Joining Shackelford and Quinerly on the SEC's preseason First Team are Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.. Alabama was the only team to have two players featured on the conference's First Team.

    The All-SEC Second Team features a trio of Wildcats in Keion Brooks Jr., Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe alongside Arkansas' Davonte Davis, Auburn's Jabari Smith and LSU's Darius Days.

    Pippen was named SEC Player of the Year ahead of the season's start.

    You can view the full slate of All-SEC selections below as well as the predicted order of finish.

    Here is the full release sent out by Alabama Athletics.

    Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford Named Preseason First Team All-SEC

    Crimson Tide picked to finish second in SEC race by local and national media

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford were each selected to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced Tuesday. In addition, the Crimson Tide was picked to finish second in the league in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

    Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Quinerly, Shackelford and Pippen were joined on the first team in addition to Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler, Florida’s Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.

    Preaseason All-SEC Selections

    First Team All-SEC

    Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

    Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

    Colin Castleton – Florida

    Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

    Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

    Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

    Second Team All-SEC

    Davonte Davis – Arkansas

    Jabari Smith – Auburn

    Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

    Kellan Grady – Kentucky

    Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

    Darius Days – LSU

    SEC Player of the Year

    Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

    Preseason Media Poll

    1. Kentucky

    2. Alabama

    3. Arkansas

    4. Tennessee

    5. Auburn

    6. LSU

    7. Florida

    8. Mississippi State

    9. Ole Miss

    10. Missouri

    11. South Carolina

    12. Texas A&M

    13. Vanderbilt

    14. Georgia

    2021 SEC Tournament, Alabama basketball trophy
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Basketball Predicted to Finish Second in SEC, Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly Tag Preseason First Team Honors

    4 minutes ago
    Wil Anderson Jr. at Arkansas
    All Things Bama

    Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week for Second Time

    1 hour ago
    2A5AF98E-9C41-412C-B25C-88027625B1E6
    Recruiting

    Class of 2022 Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker: WR Kobe Prentice Joins Crimson Tide

    1 hour ago
    2019 Alabama football practice
    Bama/NFL

    The Extra Point: Crimson Tide Fans Have a Unique NFL Problem, Bama on Bama

    2 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot

    3 hours ago
    Josh Heupel, 2021 SEC Media Days
    All Things Bama

    What Coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee Players Said About Facing Alabama

    9 hours ago
    Filip Planinsek and Juan Martin, Alabama men's tennis
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 19, 2021

    9 hours ago
    f40cab2f9b3e439d90fb30d316269efc
    All Things Bama

    Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Tennessee Week

    16 hours ago