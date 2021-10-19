Alabama Basketball Predicted to Finish Second in SEC, Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly Tag Preseason First Team Honors

The Crimson Tide is ranked behind only the Kentucky Wildcats in the predicted order of finish according to both local and national media.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In its quest to repeat as SEC champions, Alabama basketball picked up some worthy recognition for a pair of players on Tuesday morning ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Crimson Tide junior guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly were both tagged First Team All-SEC in the conference's preseason poll with both the local and national media. Additionally, Alabama was picked to finish second in the conference, with only Kentucky predicted to finish higher as SEC champions.

Joining Shackelford and Quinerly on the SEC's preseason First Team are Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar and Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.. Alabama was the only team to have two players featured on the conference's First Team.

The All-SEC Second Team features a trio of Wildcats in Keion Brooks Jr., Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe alongside Arkansas' Davonte Davis, Auburn's Jabari Smith and LSU's Darius Days.

Pippen was named SEC Player of the Year ahead of the season's start.

You can view the full slate of All-SEC selections below as well as the predicted order of finish.

Here is the full release sent out by Alabama Athletics.

Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford Named Preseason First Team All-SEC

Crimson Tide picked to finish second in SEC race by local and national media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford were each selected to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced Tuesday. In addition, the Crimson Tide was picked to finish second in the league in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Quinerly, Shackelford and Pippen were joined on the first team in addition to Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler, Florida’s Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.

Preaseason All-SEC Selections

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia