Alabama Basketball Ranked in Preseason AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide will be No. 20 when it opens the season on Nov. 7 against Longwood.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will begin the 2022-23 season ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25, making it the first time that the Crimson Tide has been ranked in back-to-back preseason polls since the 2006-07 season.

The Crimson Tide was not ranked at the end of last season after suffering a first-round loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament in San Diego. The appearance marked the second consecutive season that Alabama had reached the tournament.

Alabama returns a solid amount of talent in center Charles Bediako, guard Nimari Burnett and forwards Noah Gurley and Darius Miles. Guard Jahvon Quinerly also returns, but is expected to not be able to play for the Crimson Tide until midway through the season due to an ACL tear that required surgery.

In addition to returners, Alabama brought in a lot of talent this offseason. Five-star freshmen Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley headline the class, followed by Noah Clowney, Nick Pringle and Rylan Griffen. The Crimson Tide also brings in two transfers in Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure.

Alabama will open its season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Longwood. Tipoff time and TV listings are yet to be announced.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 season:

2022 Preseason AP Top 25

1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech

