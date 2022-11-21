Alabama Basketball Remains Steady in AP, Drops in Coaches Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball remained No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 after a 4-0 start to the season. However, the Crimson Tide dropped two spots from No. 16 to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 104-62 win over Jacksonville State and will spend the early portion of the week on the practice court preparing for this week's Phil Knight Invitational. Alabama will open the tournament against No. 12 Michigan State.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 26, Arkansas is the highest-ranked team sitting at No. 9, followed by Auburn at No. 13. Kentucky fell 11 spots down to No. 15 following its 88-72 loss to No. 6 Gonzaga.

Alabama sits at No. 18, with the Tennessee Volunteers finishing off the ranked SEC teams at No. 22.

Regarding the teams of the SEC in the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is once again the highest-ranked team at No. 9. Auburn is ranked No. 13, with Kentucky behind at No. 15.

Alabama is at No. 18 as mentioned previously, while Tennessee once again is No. 22.

Check out the latest polls below as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Phil Knight Invitational:

AP Top 25 - November 21, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. North Carolina (4-0) 1,541 (47)

2. Houston (4-0) 1,499 (9)

3. Kansas (4-0) 1,396 (1)

4. Texas (3-0) 1,377 (5)

5. Virginia (4-0) 1,279 (1)

6. Gonzaga (3-1) 1,273

7. Baylor (4-1) 1,102

8. Duke (3-1) 1,057

9. Arkansas (3-0) 1,038

10. Creighton (4-0) 1,004

11. Indiana (4-0) 932

12. Michigan State (3-1) 825

13. Auburn (4-0) 737

14. Arizona (3-0) 725

15. Kentucky (3-2) 685

16. Illinois (4-1) 673

17. San Diego State (3-0) 601

18. Alabama (4-0) 510

19. UCLA (3-2) 506

20. UConn (5-0) 298

21. Texas Tech (3-0) 275

22. Tennessee (2-1) 238

23. Maryland (5-0) 223

24. Purdue (3-0) 215

25. Iowa (3-0) 132

Others receiving votes:

TCU 82, Saint Mary's 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll - November 21, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. North Carolina 4-0 759 (23)

2. Houston 5-0 729 (7)

3. Kansas 4-0 696

4. Texas 3-0 646 (1)

5. Gonzaga 3-1 635

6. Virginia 4-0 589

7. Baylor 4-1 543

8. Creighton 4-0 506

9. Arkansas 3-0 502

10. Duke 3-1 480

11. Indiana 4-0 428

12. Arizona 3-0 397

13. Kentucky 3-2 360

14. Illinois 4-1 312

15. Michigan St. 3-1 307

16. Auburn 4-0 301

17. UCLA 3-2 296

18. Alabama 4-0 268

19. San Diego St. 3-0 267

20. Texas Tech 3-0 161

21. Tennessee 2-1 157

22. Connecticut 5-0 126

23. Purdue 3-0 125

24. Iowa 3-0 115

25. Maryland 5-0 76

Others receiving votes:

Ohio St. 56; Michigan 52; Saint Mary's 42; Texas Christian 33; Dayton 20; Wisconsin 16; Toledo 12; Virginia Tech 10; Miami-Florida 9; Villanova 8; Texas A&M 6; Memphis 6; Xavier 4; Saint Louis 4; St. John's 3; Drake 3; Charleston 3; Iowa State 2; Arizona State 2; West Virginia 1; Tulane 1; Marquette 1.