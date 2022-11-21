Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Remains Steady in AP, Drops in Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide remained No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after defeating its first four opponents of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball remained No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 after a 4-0 start to the season. However, the Crimson Tide dropped two spots from No. 16 to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 104-62 win over Jacksonville State and will spend the early portion of the week on the practice court preparing for this week's Phil Knight Invitational. Alabama will open the tournament against No. 12 Michigan State.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 26, Arkansas is the highest-ranked team sitting at No. 9, followed by Auburn at No. 13. Kentucky fell 11 spots down to No. 15 following its 88-72 loss to No. 6 Gonzaga.

Alabama sits at No. 18, with the Tennessee Volunteers finishing off the ranked SEC teams at No. 22.

Regarding the teams of the SEC in the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is once again the highest-ranked team at No. 9. Auburn is ranked No. 13, with Kentucky behind at No. 15.

Alabama is at No. 18 as mentioned previously, while Tennessee once again is No. 22.

Check out the latest polls below as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Phil Knight Invitational:

AP Top 25 - November 21, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. North Carolina (4-0) 1,541 (47) 

2. Houston (4-0) 1,499 (9) 

3. Kansas (4-0) 1,396 (1) 

4. Texas (3-0) 1,377 (5) 

5. Virginia (4-0) 1,279 (1) 

6. Gonzaga (3-1) 1,273 

7. Baylor (4-1) 1,102 

8. Duke (3-1) 1,057 

9. Arkansas (3-0) 1,038 

10. Creighton (4-0) 1,004 

11. Indiana (4-0) 932 

12. Michigan State (3-1) 825 

13. Auburn (4-0) 737 

14. Arizona (3-0) 725 

15. Kentucky (3-2) 685 

16. Illinois (4-1) 673 

17. San Diego State (3-0) 601

18. Alabama (4-0) 510 

19. UCLA (3-2) 506 

20. UConn (5-0) 298 

21. Texas Tech (3-0) 275 

22. Tennessee (2-1) 238 

23. Maryland (5-0) 223 

24. Purdue (3-0) 215 

25. Iowa (3-0) 132 

Others receiving votes:

TCU 82, Saint Mary's 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1.

USA Today Coaches Poll - November 21, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. North Carolina 4-0 759 (23)

2. Houston 5-0 729 (7)

3. Kansas 4-0 696

4. Texas 3-0 646 (1)

5. Gonzaga 3-1 635

6. Virginia 4-0 589

7. Baylor 4-1 543

8. Creighton 4-0 506

9. Arkansas 3-0 502

10. Duke 3-1 480

11. Indiana 4-0 428

12. Arizona 3-0 397

13. Kentucky 3-2 360

14. Illinois 4-1 312

15. Michigan St. 3-1 307

16. Auburn 4-0 301

17. UCLA 3-2 296

18. Alabama 4-0 268

19. San Diego St. 3-0 267

20. Texas Tech 3-0 161

21. Tennessee 2-1 157

22. Connecticut 5-0 126

23. Purdue 3-0 125

24. Iowa 3-0 115

25. Maryland 5-0 76

Others receiving votes:

Ohio St. 56; Michigan 52; Saint Mary's 42; Texas Christian 33; Dayton 20; Wisconsin 16; Toledo 12; Virginia Tech 10; Miami-Florida 9; Villanova 8; Texas A&M 6; Memphis 6; Xavier 4; Saint Louis 4; St. John's 3; Drake 3; Charleston 3; Iowa State 2; Arizona State 2; West Virginia 1; Tulane 1; Marquette 1.

