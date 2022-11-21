Alabama Basketball Remains Steady in AP, Drops in Coaches Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball remained No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 after a 4-0 start to the season. However, the Crimson Tide dropped two spots from No. 16 to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 104-62 win over Jacksonville State and will spend the early portion of the week on the practice court preparing for this week's Phil Knight Invitational. Alabama will open the tournament against No. 12 Michigan State.
Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 26, Arkansas is the highest-ranked team sitting at No. 9, followed by Auburn at No. 13. Kentucky fell 11 spots down to No. 15 following its 88-72 loss to No. 6 Gonzaga.
Alabama sits at No. 18, with the Tennessee Volunteers finishing off the ranked SEC teams at No. 22.
Regarding the teams of the SEC in the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is once again the highest-ranked team at No. 9. Auburn is ranked No. 13, with Kentucky behind at No. 15.
Alabama is at No. 18 as mentioned previously, while Tennessee once again is No. 22.
Check out the latest polls below as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Phil Knight Invitational:
AP Top 25 - November 21, 2022
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. North Carolina (4-0) 1,541 (47)
2. Houston (4-0) 1,499 (9)
3. Kansas (4-0) 1,396 (1)
4. Texas (3-0) 1,377 (5)
5. Virginia (4-0) 1,279 (1)
6. Gonzaga (3-1) 1,273
7. Baylor (4-1) 1,102
8. Duke (3-1) 1,057
9. Arkansas (3-0) 1,038
10. Creighton (4-0) 1,004
11. Indiana (4-0) 932
12. Michigan State (3-1) 825
13. Auburn (4-0) 737
14. Arizona (3-0) 725
15. Kentucky (3-2) 685
16. Illinois (4-1) 673
17. San Diego State (3-0) 601
18. Alabama (4-0) 510
19. UCLA (3-2) 506
20. UConn (5-0) 298
21. Texas Tech (3-0) 275
22. Tennessee (2-1) 238
23. Maryland (5-0) 223
24. Purdue (3-0) 215
25. Iowa (3-0) 132
Others receiving votes:
TCU 82, Saint Mary's 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1.
USA Today Coaches Poll - November 21, 2022
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. North Carolina 4-0 759 (23)
2. Houston 5-0 729 (7)
3. Kansas 4-0 696
4. Texas 3-0 646 (1)
5. Gonzaga 3-1 635
6. Virginia 4-0 589
7. Baylor 4-1 543
8. Creighton 4-0 506
9. Arkansas 3-0 502
10. Duke 3-1 480
11. Indiana 4-0 428
12. Arizona 3-0 397
13. Kentucky 3-2 360
14. Illinois 4-1 312
15. Michigan St. 3-1 307
16. Auburn 4-0 301
17. UCLA 3-2 296
18. Alabama 4-0 268
19. San Diego St. 3-0 267
20. Texas Tech 3-0 161
21. Tennessee 2-1 157
22. Connecticut 5-0 126
23. Purdue 3-0 125
24. Iowa 3-0 115
25. Maryland 5-0 76
Others receiving votes:
Ohio St. 56; Michigan 52; Saint Mary's 42; Texas Christian 33; Dayton 20; Wisconsin 16; Toledo 12; Virginia Tech 10; Miami-Florida 9; Villanova 8; Texas A&M 6; Memphis 6; Xavier 4; Saint Louis 4; St. John's 3; Drake 3; Charleston 3; Iowa State 2; Arizona State 2; West Virginia 1; Tulane 1; Marquette 1.