Alabama Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

After picking up two wins last week, the Crimson Tide is once again ranked after a five-week absence.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has made its return into the AP Top 25 Poll after a five-week absence.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Ole Miss Rebels on the road last week 97-83 before returning to Coleman Coliseum to beat Arkansas 68-67. The back-to-back wins were enough to garner Alabama enough votes to be ranked No. 25.

After losing to Arkansas last week, Auburn fell one spot down to No. 2 this week, with Gonzaga re-taking the top overall spot in the latest poll. Kentucky is the second-highest ranked team of the Southeastern Conference, coming in at No. 4.

Tennessee is No. 16, rising up three spots compared to last week. While Arkansas lost to Alabama last Saturday, it's overtime victory against then-No. 1 Auburn was enough to boost the Razorbacks from unranked to No. 23, two spots higher than the Crimson Tide.

Outside the top 25 teams, LSU received 18 voting points, the fifth-most out of teams receiving votes but remaining unranked.

In the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama remained unranked. However, the Crimson Tide garnered 55 votes, the most of any team ranked outside the top 25.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls after 15 weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - Week 15

(Ranking, team, record, conference, voting points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (21-2) West Coast 1,496 (56)

2. Auburn (23-2) Southeastern 1,413 (4)

3. Arizona (22-2) Pacific 12 1,370

4. Kentucky (21-4) Southeastern 1,350

5. Purdue (22-4) Big Ten 1,163

6. Kansas (20-4) Big 12 1,151

7. Baylor (21-4) Big 12 1,148

8. Providence (21-2) Big East 1,093

9. Duke (21-4) Atlantic Coast 1,073

10. Villanova (19-6) Big East 911

11. Texas Tech (19-6) Big 12 858

12. Illinois (18-6) Big Ten 778

13. UCLA (17-5) Pacific 12 711

14. Houston (20-4) American Athletic 700

15. Wisconsin (19-5) Big Ten 631

16. Tennessee (18-6) Southeastern 595

17. USC (21-4) Pacific 12 554

18. Ohio State (15-6) Big Ten 503

19. Michigan State (18-6) Big Ten 485

20. Texas (18-7) Big 12 410

21. Murray State (24-2) Ohio Valley 290

22. Wyoming (21-3) Mountain West 190

23. Arkansas (19-6) Southeastern 158

24. Connecticut (17-7) Big East 112

25. Alabama (16-9) Southeastern 80

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Week 15

(Ranking, team, record, voting points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 21-2 798 (30)

2. Auburn 23-2 734 (2)

3. Kentucky 21-4 731

4. Arizona 22-2 725

5. Duke 21-4 631

6. Kansas 20-4 603

7. Purdue 22-4 596

8. Baylor 21-4 583

9. Providence 21-2 577

10. Villanova 19-6 475

11. Texas Tech 19-6 451

12. Illinois 18-6 441

13. Tennessee 18-6 360

14. UCLA 17-5 358

15. Houston 20-4 351

16. Wisconsin 19-5 328

17. USC 21-4 288

18. Ohio State 15-6 278

19. Michigan State 18-6 244

20. Texas 18-7 170

21. Murray St. 24-2 105

22. Wyoming 21-3 94

23. Marquette 16-9 87

24. Connecticut 17-7 68

24. Arkansas 19-6 68

Others receiving votes: Alabama 55; Saint Mary's 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1.