Alabama Basketball Returns to AP Top 25
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has made its return into the AP Top 25 Poll after a five-week absence.
The Crimson Tide defeated the Ole Miss Rebels on the road last week 97-83 before returning to Coleman Coliseum to beat Arkansas 68-67. The back-to-back wins were enough to garner Alabama enough votes to be ranked No. 25.
After losing to Arkansas last week, Auburn fell one spot down to No. 2 this week, with Gonzaga re-taking the top overall spot in the latest poll. Kentucky is the second-highest ranked team of the Southeastern Conference, coming in at No. 4.
Tennessee is No. 16, rising up three spots compared to last week. While Arkansas lost to Alabama last Saturday, it's overtime victory against then-No. 1 Auburn was enough to boost the Razorbacks from unranked to No. 23, two spots higher than the Crimson Tide.
Outside the top 25 teams, LSU received 18 voting points, the fifth-most out of teams receiving votes but remaining unranked.
In the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama remained unranked. However, the Crimson Tide garnered 55 votes, the most of any team ranked outside the top 25.
Here are the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls after 15 weeks of college basketball:
AP Top 25 - Week 15
(Ranking, team, record, conference, voting points, first-place votes)
1. Gonzaga (21-2) West Coast 1,496 (56)
2. Auburn (23-2) Southeastern 1,413 (4)
3. Arizona (22-2) Pacific 12 1,370
4. Kentucky (21-4) Southeastern 1,350
5. Purdue (22-4) Big Ten 1,163
6. Kansas (20-4) Big 12 1,151
7. Baylor (21-4) Big 12 1,148
8. Providence (21-2) Big East 1,093
9. Duke (21-4) Atlantic Coast 1,073
10. Villanova (19-6) Big East 911
11. Texas Tech (19-6) Big 12 858
12. Illinois (18-6) Big Ten 778
13. UCLA (17-5) Pacific 12 711
14. Houston (20-4) American Athletic 700
15. Wisconsin (19-5) Big Ten 631
16. Tennessee (18-6) Southeastern 595
17. USC (21-4) Pacific 12 554
18. Ohio State (15-6) Big Ten 503
19. Michigan State (18-6) Big Ten 485
20. Texas (18-7) Big 12 410
21. Murray State (24-2) Ohio Valley 290
22. Wyoming (21-3) Mountain West 190
23. Arkansas (19-6) Southeastern 158
24. Connecticut (17-7) Big East 112
25. Alabama (16-9) Southeastern 80
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Week 15
(Ranking, team, record, voting points, first-place votes)
1. Gonzaga 21-2 798 (30)
2. Auburn 23-2 734 (2)
3. Kentucky 21-4 731
4. Arizona 22-2 725
5. Duke 21-4 631
6. Kansas 20-4 603
7. Purdue 22-4 596
8. Baylor 21-4 583
9. Providence 21-2 577
10. Villanova 19-6 475
11. Texas Tech 19-6 451
12. Illinois 18-6 441
13. Tennessee 18-6 360
14. UCLA 17-5 358
15. Houston 20-4 351
16. Wisconsin 19-5 328
17. USC 21-4 288
18. Ohio State 15-6 278
19. Michigan State 18-6 244
20. Texas 18-7 170
21. Murray St. 24-2 105
22. Wyoming 21-3 94
23. Marquette 16-9 87
24. Connecticut 17-7 68
24. Arkansas 19-6 68
Others receiving votes: Alabama 55; Saint Mary's 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1.