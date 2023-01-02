Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Shifts Up One Spot in Latest AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide is once again the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.

Alabama men's basketball is once again the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference as the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Alabama opened SEC play last Wednesday at then-No. 21 Mississippi State, taking care of business in the 78-67 victory. The Crimson Tide will now host both Ole Miss and Kentucky this week before hitting the road and playing at Arkansas.

Around the rest of the SEC, Tennessee slipped to No. 8 after winning narrowly at Ole Miss. Arkansas is next up at No. 13, falling four spots after losing at LSU. 12-1 Missouri is ranked No. 20, followed closely by Auburn at No. 21.

LSU received the most points out of any SEC team ranked outside the top 25 with 83. Kentucky, on the other hand, fell out of the rankings after a tough loss at home to Louisville.

Here is the full AP Top 25 for Week 9. This story will be updated later in the day on Monday once the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll is released.

AP Top 25 - January 2, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (13-0) 1,524 (60) 

2. Houston (14-1) 1,417 

3. Kansas (12-1) 1,351 

4. UConn (14-1) 1,342 (1) 

5. Arizona (13-1) 1,334 

6. Texas (12-1) 1,185 

7. Alabama (11-2) 1,132 

8. Tennessee (11-2) 1,114 

9. Gonzaga (12-3) 1,003 

10. UCLA (13-2) 993 

11. Virginia (10-2) 926 

12. Miami (FL) (13-1) 814 

13. Arkansas (11-2) 717 

14. Wisconsin (10-2) 639 

15. Indiana (10-3) 558 

16. Duke (11-3) 554 

17. TCU (12-1) 545 

18. Xavier (12-3) 531 

19. Baylor (10-3) 520 

20. Missouri (12-1) 329 

21. New Mexico (14-0) 290 

22. Auburn (11-2) 287 

23. Charleston (14-1) 116 

24. Ohio State (10-3) 114 

25. Iowa State (10-2) 94

Others receiving votes:

LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1.

This story will be updated with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll upon its release.

Alabama Crimson Tide
