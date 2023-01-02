Alabama Basketball Shifts Up One Spot in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama men's basketball is once again the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference as the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Alabama opened SEC play last Wednesday at then-No. 21 Mississippi State, taking care of business in the 78-67 victory. The Crimson Tide will now host both Ole Miss and Kentucky this week before hitting the road and playing at Arkansas.

Around the rest of the SEC, Tennessee slipped to No. 8 after winning narrowly at Ole Miss. Arkansas is next up at No. 13, falling four spots after losing at LSU. 12-1 Missouri is ranked No. 20, followed closely by Auburn at No. 21.

LSU received the most points out of any SEC team ranked outside the top 25 with 83. Kentucky, on the other hand, fell out of the rankings after a tough loss at home to Louisville.

Here is the full AP Top 25 for Week 9. This story will be updated later in the day on Monday once the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll is released.

AP Top 25 - January 2, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (13-0) 1,524 (60)

2. Houston (14-1) 1,417

3. Kansas (12-1) 1,351

4. UConn (14-1) 1,342 (1)

5. Arizona (13-1) 1,334

6. Texas (12-1) 1,185

7. Alabama (11-2) 1,132

8. Tennessee (11-2) 1,114

9. Gonzaga (12-3) 1,003

10. UCLA (13-2) 993

11. Virginia (10-2) 926

12. Miami (FL) (13-1) 814

13. Arkansas (11-2) 717

14. Wisconsin (10-2) 639

15. Indiana (10-3) 558

16. Duke (11-3) 554

17. TCU (12-1) 545

18. Xavier (12-3) 531

19. Baylor (10-3) 520

20. Missouri (12-1) 329

21. New Mexico (14-0) 290

22. Auburn (11-2) 287

23. Charleston (14-1) 116

24. Ohio State (10-3) 114

25. Iowa State (10-2) 94

Others receiving votes:

LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1.

This story will be updated with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll upon its release.