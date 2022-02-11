Alabama Basketball Signee Nick Pringle Eager to Contribute to Crimson Tide

Nick Pringle sometimes catches himself talking to the television while watching Alabama basketball games.

It might be a missed rebound or a botched defensive assignment by the Crimson Tide. Maybe it’s a team huddle in the closing minutes. The Alabama signee just wishes he was there to make a difference for his future team.

“I’ve watched a lot of games, and I’ve seen a lot of things I can help with,” Pringle told BamaCentral. “I know I’d help with the rebounding, and some of the defensive principles could even change with me on the court. Instead of hedging, maybe we could switch because I’m able to hold those guys. It’s a lot of things that I think about.”

Pringle still has a few more months before he can contribute to the Crimson Tide. At the moment, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward is playing his basketball roughly 1,000 miles west of Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. Based on his recent performances, Alabama is counting down the days until his arrival as well.

Through 24 games with Dodge City, Pringle is averaging 8.7 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in field-goal percentage (57.5) and blocked shots (30). He's currently coming off a season-best performance, recording 17 points and 20 rebounds to help No. 6 Dodge City beat No. 18 Hutchinson Community College 100-96 on Wednesday.

“I’m just chipping away day by day,” Pringle said. “I’m just staying in the gym and working on things that I need to strengthen. I know I have a lot of strengths like my athleticism, rebounding, defensive ability, but I’m trying to work on things like my 3-point shot and just getting my field-goal percentage and free-throw percentages up. Just anything I can to help me fill out my game.”

Pringle transferred to Dodge City last year after averaging 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over 15 games at Wofford during his freshman season in 2020-21. He signed with Alabama over offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Wichita State in November.

“What really stood out to me was their playing style and the coaching from Coach Oats,” Pringle said. "That’s just something I really wanted to be a part of, especially seeing the role that Herb Jones played. I’m not saying I’m the same player as him. I probably have him by two inches, but I can still move like him. I’m probably not as skilled as him, but I can definitely see Alabama getting me there. I really trust their skill development and what they can do with me.”

Alabama coaches share that assessment. While breaking down his team’s signing class in November, Nate Oats raved over Pringle’s athleticism while pointing out that the Crimson TIde has had previous success with under-the-radar JUCO prospects in James Rojas and Keon Ellis.

“We think he gives us a different dimension in the frontcourt,” Oats said at the time. “He may be the most versatile and athletic forward in all of junior college basketball right now. We are looking forward to adding an experienced frontcourt player to the roster next season."

Pringle is one of five members in Alabama’s star-studded 2022 class, joining two McDonald’s All-Americans in forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall in the SI99) and point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16 overall) as well as forward Noah Clowney (No. 55 overall) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58 overall). While the three-star forward might not generate the same buzz as his top-100 classmates, he’s confident he’ll be able to make his mark early on when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

“I definitely expect to surprise people,” Pringle said. “I know I don’t get talked about as much as the other players in our class, but that doesn’t really bother me. I’m just a guy who’s truly a team guy. I’m just here to be the energy person. I like to do the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. I don’t care if I’m in the spotlight because I know my time will come, and I’m going to work for it.”

That being said, the big man does have his eyes set on one form of recognition once he teams up with the Crimson Tide.

“I’m going to come away with a lot of helmets, I already know,” Pringle said, referring to the team’s Hard Hat Award, given each game to the player with the most blue-collar points. “I’m most definitely going to get my hands on a few of those. I’ve got to.”

Alabama’s roster will likely experience a shakeup this offseason as the Crimson Tide is expecting a slew of departures. Seniors Noah Gurley, Ellis and Rojas are all set to move on while Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison will face major NBA draft decisions. Given his previous college experience, Pringle believes he can bring valuable veteran leadership to what figures to be a young Crimson Tide roster.

“I definitely try to be that anchor for the team, just someone that everyone can lean on,” Pringle said. “I want everyone to feel like they can trust me to do my job at the fullest at all times. No one is ever going to have to doubt that about me.”

Pringle looks forward to building that trust with his new teammates in a few short months. Until then, he’ll just have to settle with cheering them on from afar.