Alabama Basketball Trounces Arkansas, Keeps Unbeaten SEC Streak Alive

The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 90-59 and is now 6-0 in SEC play

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball kept its winning streak alive on Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum, beating Arkansas 90-59 and increasing its unbeaten SEC streak to six-consecutive games.

The win combined with Tuesday night's victory over Kentucky is the first time that the Crimson Tide has won back-to-back games by 20 points or more since the 2017-2018 season.

While Alabama senior wing Herb Jones was questionable for any action in the game due to a finger dislocation sustained on Tuesday night, not only was he on the court for the Crimson Tide but also was a starter.

"If Herb Jones can walk and breathe, he's probably going to play," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the game.

Joining Jones was sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly, who had missed the last two weeks with an unnamed medical condition.

After scoring the first two points of the ballgame in the first half, the Razorbacks enjoyed 44 seconds of lead time before Alabama took over. A 19-2 run by the Crimson Tide gave Alabama a 22-5 lead early.

It seemed that nothing could go Arkansas’ was in the first half. On top of stellar defense by Alabama that resulted in a combined eight steals and two blocks, Arkansas was unable to get any offensive momentum together, shooting just 23-percent from the floor in the first half and 14-percent from beyond the arc.

A 9-2 run by Alabama to close out the half didn’t do much good for Arkansas, either. At halftime, the Crimson Tide led the Razorbacks 42-19.

Alabama came out of the gate in the second half with poor effort — a stark contrast from how it finished the first half. A three-pointer, a dunk and another three-pointer to open the second half by Arkansas put Alabama coach Nate Oats in a foul mood, resulting in him taking Alex Reese and James Rojas out of the game.

The substitutions seemed to work, and Alabama was able to maintain the lead for the remainder of the game. The Crimson Tide emerged Coleman Coliseum victorious once gain, defeating the Razorbacks 90-59.

Senior guard John Petty Jr. led the Crimson Tide in points on the day with 17 and also tallied four rebounds and an assist. Two other Alabama players in sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford and Jones also attained double-digit points with 16 and 13, respectively.

On top of leading the Crimson Tide in points on the day, Petty also set an all-time career record for the Crimson Tide. Just under halfway through the second half, Petty hit his 264th career three-pointer, setting a new Alabama program record. The senior guard ultimately finished the game with 265 threes.

Freshman guard Josh Primo led the team in rebounds with five.

With the win, Alabama rises to 11-3 on the season and is 6-0 in SEC play. Arkansas falls to 10-4 on the year and is 2-4 in the conference.

Next up, Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, La. to take on LSU on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Alabama 90, Arkansas 59 68 Gallery 68 Images

This story will be updated with quotes and video as it is released.