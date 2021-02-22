Alabama Basketball Up to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide will face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll, with the Crimson Tide now being ranked as the No. 6 team in the nation.

The No. 6 ranking is the highest spot for Alabama basketball since December of 2006.

After last Thursday's matchup at Texas A&M was postponed due to poor winter weather in the Lone Star State, the Crimson Tide hosted Vanderbilt in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, defeating the Commodores 82-78. With the win, Alabama is now 18-5 overall and is 13-1 in SEC play.

Alabama has a busy schedule this week as it will face Arkansas in Fayetteville on Wednesday night. The Razorbacks moved up to No. 20 in this week's poll. The Crimson Tide will then travel to play at Mississippi State on Saturday evening.

Regarding the rest of the SEC, Missouri and Tennessee are the only two teams outside of Alabama and Arkansas that are ranked, with the Tigers coming in at No. 24 and the Volunteers sitting at No. 25 this week.

In the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama moved up to No. 7. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 9 last week. Arkansas is the only other SEC team in the top 25 teams, with the Razorbacks coming in at No. 20.

Here is a look at the latest polls:

AP Top 25 - Feb. 22, 2021

(ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (22-0) West Coast 1,596 (60)

2. Baylor (17-0) Big 12 1,540 (4)

3. Michigan (16-1) Big Ten 1,472

4. Ohio State (18-5) Big Ten 1,370

5. Illinois (16-5) Big Ten 1,356

6. Alabama (18-5) Southeastern 1,196

7. Oklahoma (14-5) Big 12 1,150

8. Villanova (14-3) Big East 1,132

9. Iowa (17-6) Big Ten 1,088

10. West Virginia (15-6) Big 12 1,014

11. Florida State (13-3) Atlantic Coast 967

12. Houston (18-3) American Athletic 921

13. Creighton (16-5) Big East 836

14. Texas (13-6) Big 12 730

15. Virginia (15-5) Atlantic Coast 690

16. Virginia Tech (14-4) Atlantic Coast 545

17. Kansas (17-7) Big 12 532

18. Texas Tech (14-7) Big 12 477

19. USC (18-4) Pacific 12 423

20. Arkansas (17-5) Southeastern 346

21. Loyola Chicago (19-4) Missouri Valley 288

22. San Diego State (17-4) Mountain West 222

23. Wisconsin (16-8) Big Ten 200

24. Missouri (14-6) Southeastern 149

25. Tennessee (15-6) Southeastern 145

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Feb. 22, 2021

(ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 22-0 795 (27)

2. Baylor 17-0 771 (4)

3. Michigan 16-1 737 (1)

4. Illinois 16-5 657

5. Ohio State 18-5 648

6. Villanova 14-3 608

7. Alabama 18-5 589

8. Oklahoma 14-5 552

9. Florida State 13-3 490

10. Houston 18-3 483

11. Creighton 16-5 468

12. Iowa 17-6 465

13. West Virginia 15-6 462

14. Virginia 15-5 361

15. Virginia Tech 14-4 314

16. Texas 13-6 308

17. Texas Tech 14-7 224

18. Southern California 18-4 218

19. Kansas 17-7 168

20. Arkansas 17-5 134

21. Oklahoma State 14-6 132

22. Loyola-Chicago 19-4 124

23. Oregon 14-4 115

24. Wisconsin 16-8 105

25. San Diego St. 17-4 96

Others receiving votes: Missouri 83; Tennessee 74; Purdue 64; Belmont 45; Drake 22; UCLA 17; Clemson 16; Louisiana State 13; Winthrop 9; Brigham Young 9; Boise St. 8; Wichita St. 7; North Carolina 5; Connecticut 3; Seton Hall 1.