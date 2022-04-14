Alabama Basketball's JD Davison Declares for NBA Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball guard JD Davison has formally declared for the NBA Draft, the rising sophomore announced on Wednesday evening.

Davison made his decision known via Instagram:

JD Davison's Instagram

In his freshman season with Alabama, Davison played in all 33 of the Crimson Tide's games and started a total of six times. Averaging 25.8 minutes per game, Davison also averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. On the defensive end of the court, Davison totaled 32 steals and 12 blocks.

Davison started off his declaration by thanking God before moving on to showing his gratitude for his family.

"First I want to thank God for blessing me with the privilege of playing this game," Davison's Instagram post reads. "I fully recognize how fortunate I am to be in this position, because it would not be possible without Him. To Mom, Dad, my brothers, family and friends — thank you for supporting me and loving me every step of the way in this journey. The sacrifices you all have made along the way mean more to me than you know."

Davison then moved on to thanking his teammates before shifting his focus to Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats and staff.

"To my teammates: I couldn't have asked for a better group," Davison wrote. "We pushed each other every single day and I'll forever be grateful for the time we spent together. To Coach Oats, the entire staff, and the Crimson Tide fan base — thank you for believing in me. It was an honor to play in my home state and wear the Crimson. That wouldn't have been possible without you all having faith in me. Thank you."

And finally, Davison concluded with his declaration:

"With that said, I've decided to pursue my lifelong dream by declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft," Davison wrote. "I'm grateful to every single coach and teammate who helped me get here, and I'm ready to show the world what I can do at the next level."

While Davison hasn't revealed whether or not he has signed with an agent, he will maintain the ability to return to Alabama should he choose not to sign and alter his decision. However, Davison also informed ESPN that he is "Done with college," seemingly answering the question of whether or not he will leave his option to return open.

College basketball players have until April 24 to declare as early entrants to the NBA Draft. Once they declare, they have until June 1 to withdraw and return to school. The date set for the 2022 NBA Draft is June 23.