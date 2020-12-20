Alabama Clinches No. 1 Seed In College Football Playoff, Will Play Notre Dame in Rose Bowl

The Crimson Tide has officially returned to the College Football Playoff after a one-year absence, and will face off against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day

After handling its business in the Southeastern Championship Game against Florida on Saturday night, the University of Alabama has finished as the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff.

When the initial playoff rankings were released on Nov. 24, the Crimson Tide was ranked first and it never relinquished that spot, turning in an 11-0 record and a SEC title.

Now, it will face No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. instead of Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1 at 3:00 p.m (CT) on ESPN.

CFP Selection Committee Chairman Gary Berta said the decision to place Alabama and Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl in Texas was about how many fans could attend the game.

It was announced on Saturday night that the game was moved from Pasadena to the Lone Star State due to California's strict COVID-19 protocols.

"We know that there’s going to be 16,000 fans able to watch in Arlington," Berta told ESPN. "We know there will be 3,000 fans in New Orleans. The committee decided the advantage is for the No. 1 team to have more fans able to watch."

The other semifinal matchup is between No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 7:30 p.m (CT) which is also on New Year's Day.

Betting lines have already opened up for both semifinal matchups and the Crimson Tide is a 17.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish, while the Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes.

Texas A&M (8-1) and Oklahoma (8-2) were the first two teams on the outside looking in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

CFP Top 25

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-2)

This story will be updated.