Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Seven Players of the Week Following Win over Cincinnati in CFP Semifinal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff named seven players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 27-6 win over No. 4/4/4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic last Friday. Evan Neal and Brian Robinson Jr. on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Brian Branch on defense; and Demouy Kennedy and Drew Sanders on special teams were all honored for their play against the Bearcats.

OFFENSE

Evan Neal

Blocked for an Alabama offense that racked up 482 yards by day’s end

Helped open holes to allow the Tide backs to rush for a season-high 301 yards on the ground

Also provided time for Bryce Young to throw for 181 yards and three touchdowns through the air

Brian Robinson Jr.

Posted a record-setting day in the Semifinal matchup

Rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 26 carries to average a whopping 7.8 yards per carry

His 204 yards were the most rushing yards by an Alabama back in a bowl matchup in program history

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Led Alabama with two sacks (-12 yards) while tying for the team-high mark for tackles for loss with two

The pair of tackles behind the line were part of his six total stops against the Bearcats

Anderson Jr. moved his sack total to 17.5 (-108 yards) on the season, half a sack short of tying Derrick Thomas (1987) for second on Alabama’s single-season list

Jordan Battle

Totaled seven tackles against UC to tie for second on the Tide defense

Contributed six solo stops to tie for the team-high mark

Directed an Alabama secondary that limited the Bearcats to only 144 yards passing

Brian Branch

Made an impact all over the field in the Semifinal

Finished with a team-high eight tackles, including half a sack (-2 yards)

Added a pair of pass breakups to the Tide’s season-high tying six in the game

SPECIAL TEAMS

Demouy Kennedy

Made a key stop on punt coverage to limit the UC returner to a 12-yard gain

Also saw time on kickoff coverage

Drew Sanders