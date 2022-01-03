Publish date:
Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Seven Players of the Week Following Win over Cincinnati in CFP Semifinal
Two apiece on offense and special teams along with three on defense received the recognition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff named seven players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 27-6 win over No. 4/4/4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic last Friday. Evan Neal and Brian Robinson Jr. on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Brian Branch on defense; and Demouy Kennedy and Drew Sanders on special teams were all honored for their play against the Bearcats.
OFFENSE
Evan Neal
- Blocked for an Alabama offense that racked up 482 yards by day’s end
- Helped open holes to allow the Tide backs to rush for a season-high 301 yards on the ground
- Also provided time for Bryce Young to throw for 181 yards and three touchdowns through the air
Brian Robinson Jr.
- Posted a record-setting day in the Semifinal matchup
- Rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 26 carries to average a whopping 7.8 yards per carry
- His 204 yards were the most rushing yards by an Alabama back in a bowl matchup in program history
DEFENSE
Will Anderson Jr.
- Led Alabama with two sacks (-12 yards) while tying for the team-high mark for tackles for loss with two
- The pair of tackles behind the line were part of his six total stops against the Bearcats
- Anderson Jr. moved his sack total to 17.5 (-108 yards) on the season, half a sack short of tying Derrick Thomas (1987) for second on Alabama’s single-season list
Jordan Battle
- Totaled seven tackles against UC to tie for second on the Tide defense
- Contributed six solo stops to tie for the team-high mark
- Directed an Alabama secondary that limited the Bearcats to only 144 yards passing
Brian Branch
- Made an impact all over the field in the Semifinal
- Finished with a team-high eight tackles, including half a sack (-2 yards)
- Added a pair of pass breakups to the Tide’s season-high tying six in the game
SPECIAL TEAMS
Demouy Kennedy
- Made a key stop on punt coverage to limit the UC returner to a 12-yard gain
- Also saw time on kickoff coverage
Drew Sanders
- Impacted the game on both special teams and defense
- Worked on the Tide’s punt and kickoff coverage units against Cincinnati