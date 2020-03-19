Bama Central
Alabama Sends Notice to Season Ticket Holders

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama sent out a notice out to TIDE PRIDE members today that expressed plans to refund season tickets for baseball and softball.  

All tickets purchased will be refunded for an appropriate prorated amount. 

For the members who paid by check, refunds will be processed when staff returns on campus to work. 

Regarding the upcoming 2020 football season, the notice said that UA has full intentions on playing the season still. 

The season ticket renewal deadline has been extended from May 6 to May 20 to accommodate everyone. 

The full notice reads: 

“All season ticketholders will be refunded the appropriate prorated amount, and donors with season tickets to baseball and softball will also be receiving a prorated amount for any cancelled event seat premiums/donations. Those of you who paid your TIDE PRIDE by check will receive refunds at a later date once our personnel returns to work on campus. 

“As it relates to 2020 football, please know we have every intention of playing this upcoming season. In order to accommodate our ticketholders, we have decided to push the renewal deadline for football season tickets back from May 6 to May 20. Also, as may or may not know, there are payment options in place for your season-ticket purchases. Please know that we value every season ticketholder and will make every accommodation possible to assist them in these difficult times. Please reach out to our Athletic Ticket Office team via email or text if we can help.”

This story will be updated. 

