Alabama Basketball Suffers Loss at Missouri in Regular Season Finale

Tyler Martin

It was the worst offensive performance of the season for the University of Alabama men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Mizzou Arena. 

The Crimson Tide shot 30 percent (14-46) from the field and 16 percent (4-25) from three-point range in its 69-50 defeat to the Tigers. 

The team's 50 points was a season-low and lowest in a game since January of 2018. Crimson Tide sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. finished with a game-high 18 points and four assists. 

Junior wing John Petty Jr. returned to action after missing the last two games after suffering a slight ligament strain in his elbow against Mississippi State. He was inserted into the starting lineup, but could not produce, only scoring one point and missed all five of his field goal attempts. 

This story will be updated. 

