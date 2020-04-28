All Things Bama Podcast: Jason Caffey Talks “The Last Dance” And Career with Crimson Tide

On Sunday nights, the entire sports world has turned it’s attention on the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990’s with ESPN Films’ documentary, “The Last Dance.”

Today’s episode of the All Things Bama Podcast includes the University of Alabama connection to the Bulls’ historic run - forward Jason Caffey.

The former Crimson Tide standout joins the show with host Tyler Martin to talk about his career at the Capstone, what it was like being on two world-champion Bulls’ teams, playing with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, and being coached by the legendary Phil Jackson.

Caffey played in Tuscaloosa from 1991-1995 and was selected as the 20th overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft by the Bulls. He was with Chicago for two and a half seasons before being traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he played another two seasons before joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2000.

His best season in the league came during the 1999-2000 campaign with the Warriors, when he averaged 12 points and almost seven rebounds a game.

The Mobile, Ala. native left the game of basketball in 2003 after that short stint with the Bucks and holds career averages of 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening!

Link to Apple Podcasts