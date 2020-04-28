Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Jason Caffey Talks “The Last Dance” And Career with Crimson Tide

Courtsey of Jason Caffey

Tyler Martin

On Sunday nights, the entire sports world has turned it’s attention on the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990’s with ESPN Films’ documentary, “The Last Dance.” 

Today’s episode of the All Things Bama Podcast includes the University of Alabama connection to the Bulls’ historic run - forward Jason Caffey. 

The former Crimson Tide standout joins the show with host Tyler Martin to talk about his career at the Capstone, what it was like being on two world-champion Bulls’ teams, playing with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, and being coached by the legendary Phil Jackson. 

Caffey played in Tuscaloosa from 1991-1995 and was selected as the 20th overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft by the Bulls. He was with Chicago for two and a half seasons before being traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he played another two seasons before joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2000. 

His best season in the league came during the 1999-2000 campaign with the Warriors, when he averaged 12 points and almost seven rebounds a game. 

The Mobile, Ala. native left the game of basketball in 2003 after that short stint with the Bucks and holds career averages of 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. 

The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, and more. 

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening! 

Link to Apple Podcasts 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live With The Tide: Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama expected to have numerous more players selected in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

SI Draft Tracker

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Baltimore Ravens Adding Offensive Line Depth with Signing of D.J. Fluker

Just a few short days after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, the former first-round pick has a new home in the NFL

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Tuscaloosa Marks Anniversary of 2011 Tornado

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

2020 NFL Draft Confirms Nick Saban Still the King at Developing Players

Even though LSU had more players selected this year, Alabama continues to post staggering numbers in the draft

Christopher Walsh

Will Tua Tagovailoa Start NFL Week One?

Post-draft odds on everything from when former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start, to the over/under on receiving yards by rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Draft to Remember

Joey Blackwell recounts his thoughts on the 2020 NFL draft and what he looks forward to in the future

Joey Blackwell

The Song Remains the Same: Alabama Geared Toward Having Another Big Draft in 2021

Death, taxes and Alabama having at least four picks in the first round of the NFL draft

Christopher Walsh

The Biggest Winner of the 2020 NFL Draft was the SEC

A look at the sports world beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh