Nick Saban Releases Message Concerning COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a video Tuesday afternoon warning fans to stay safe and healthy amidst the outbreak of COVID-19. 

"First of all, I hope this message finds you and your family well," Saban said. "On behalf of our program, we want to give thanks to all of medical professionals and care givers in our state and country during this challenging time. Our daily routines have changed dramatically."

Saban let fans know that he and the coaching staff are practicing the social distancing standards set by the CDC. After spring break last week, the Crimson Tide staff is working from home gearing up for the 2020 season. 

"Our staff is back to work," Saban said. "We are all at home and obeying the guidelines. For Alabama football, the safety of our players and staff is what is most important."

There are no scheduled team events as of now, but Saban relayed that he is in constant communication with everyone involved. 

"We are not having organized team activities of any kind," Saban said. "But we are continuing to support our players to ensure their safety and wellness."

Lastly, Saban recommends to fans that everyone needs to wash their hands and practice social distancing in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

"As we have said to our team, we share the same message to all of you," Saban said. "Please understand the guidelines of social distancing. It is important. Wash your hands often. Please stay at home if necessary.

"Together, we look forward to playing college football together this fall but the safest way to do that is to listen to the experts and follow their guidelines. Roll Tide."

