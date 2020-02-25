Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Scott Cochran Leaves for Georgia and How Will Alabama Basketball Fare this Week?

Tyler Martin

On the Tuesday edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by fellow staff writer Joey Blackwell to react to the news of Scott Cochran leaving Tuscaloosa and discuss how the Crimson Tide will fare this week in its two games against Mississippi State and South Carolina. 

How big is the hole left by Cochran on Nick Saban's staff and who could possibly step into the strength and conditioning role in Tuscaloosa? 

Alabama men's basketball is coming off of a strong outing against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday night. Can it continue the momentum against the Bulldogs in Starkville? 

The matchup against Mississippi State is the Crimson Tide's final quadrant one game of the regular season. Alabama will need to secure a victory here if it wants to make a push into the NCAA tournament. 

Blackwell also gives listens an update into the Alabama baseball team and how its season is going after a three-game road sweep of UNLV out in Las Vegas. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, and Google Podcasts. Episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday. 

Former guests of the show include Chris Stewart, Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network. 

