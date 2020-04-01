Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 1, 2020

Bama Central
  • Alabama volleyball is set to add three transfers to its roster this fall — setter Riley Fisbeck (Texas), libero Madelyn St. Germain (UT-Arlington), and outside hitter Abby Marjama (UC Irvine). Fisbeck was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team twice, St. Germain was the 2019 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, while Marjama was the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018. 
  • Former Crimson Tide standout Landon Collins did a Q and A session with fans yesterday and here are some of the highlights: 
  • Yale transfer Jordan Bruner has named his final three schools that includes Alabama, Baylor, and Maryland. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season. 
  • One of Alabama's newest strength and conditioning coaches giving out in-home workouts: 
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told ESPN that the addition of Tom Brady is going to help OJ Howard develop a great deal as he enters his fourth season in the NFL. 
  • Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks on running back T.J Yeldon and what his role could be for the team in 2020: 

158 days 

April 1, 1967: Dock Rhone, Jr., a 5-8, 185-pound guard from Carver High in Montgomery was the first black player to try out for the Crimson Tide football team. He was joined in spring practice by Andrew Pernell, Arthur Dunning, Melvin Leverette and Jerome Tucker. Rone and Pernell played in the spring game and both had a spot on the team for the fall, but Rone had to drop out of school. Pernell stayed on the team, but didn’t dress for a game.

April 1, 2006: No one knew it at the time, but the last A-Day Game with Mike Shula as head coach was played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. D.J. Hall caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to be named game MVP as the White defeated the Crimson 17-3 before approximately 40,000 fans.

"I'd do it again in a minute. If you’re a football player, you dream of playing for Coach Bryant.” —John Mitchell, on being the first black player to play football at Alabama.

