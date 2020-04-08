Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2020

Today is... National Zoo Lovers Day

Check out what Collin Sexton has been up to since the NBA suspended its season:

Xavier McKinney has a question for ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr..

Redskins Coach Ron Rivera revealed that the team pursued wide receiver Amari Cooper ‘all the way until the end’ before he re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Alabama recently picked up a new women’s tennis commit — Anne Marie Hiser.

Along those same lines, Alabama’s women’s basketball program added verbal commit Taylor Sutton yesterday.

Former NFL safety Shiloh Keo will join the Crimson Tide support staff per AL.com.

Tua Tagovailoa says he is 100 percent healthy and could play a game today if he needed to.

Henry Ruggs III shares a classic Nick Saban story:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

150 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover.

April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.” – Nick Saban after a 2015 scrimmage when asked who his wife liked in the quarterback competition eventually won by Jake Coker.

