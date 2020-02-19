Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 19, 2020

Today is ... National Chocolate Mint Day

Women's golf: Finished tied for 4th at the Moon Golf Invitational

Men's golf: Finished 4th at the Puerto Rico Classic

The Alabama men's golf team finished in fourth place at the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday. It was the team's first event of the spring season. The Crimson Tide's team score over the three day tournament was 16-under par 848 (285-276-287). Freshman Thomas Ponder had the Crimson Tide's best individual score, finishing in ninth place overall. He shot 6-under par 210 (70-69-71). Freshman Canon Claycomb and junior Wilson Furr finished tied for 13th place.

Alabama women's golf finished tied for fourth in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla. Junior Polly Mack had a stellar two days, finishing tied for third in the individual standings with a score of 5-under par 211 (70-71-70).

In the first day of the SEC Championships for Alabama's swimming and diving team, Crimson Tide set a school-record in the women's 800 freestyle relay with a time of 7:08.26.

Former Crimson Tide football standout and UFC fighter Eryk Anders has a new bout scheduled for April 11 to face off against Krzysztof Jotko in Portland, Ore.

Levi Randolph made Team USA's 2020 Americup Qualifying squad. Randolph and his fellow American will face Puerto Rico in San Jaun, Puerto Rico on Feb. 20.

199 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.

February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.” – Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein after Cornelius Bennett's sack in 1986.

