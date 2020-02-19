Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 19, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Chocolate Mint Day 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results 

  • Women's golf: Finished tied for 4th at the Moon Golf Invitational 
  • Men's golf: Finished 4th at the Puerto Rico Classic 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • The Alabama men's golf team finished in fourth place at the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday. It was the team's first event of the spring season. The Crimson Tide's team score over the three day tournament was 16-under par 848 (285-276-287). Freshman  Thomas Ponder had the Crimson Tide's best individual score, finishing in ninth place overall. He shot 6-under par 210 (70-69-71). Freshman Canon Claycomb and junior Wilson Furr finished tied for 13th place. 
  • Alabama women's golf finished tied for fourth in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla. Junior Polly Mack had a stellar two days, finishing tied for third in the individual standings with a score of 5-under par 211 (70-71-70). 
  • In the first day of the SEC Championships for Alabama's swimming and diving team,  Crimson Tide set a school-record in the women's 800 freestyle relay with a time of 7:08.26. 
  • Former Crimson Tide football standout and UFC fighter Eryk Anders has a new bout scheduled for April 11 to face off against Krzysztof Jotko in Portland, Ore.
  • Levi Randolph made Team USA's 2020 Americup Qualifying squad. Randolph and his fellow American will face Puerto Rico in San Jaun, Puerto Rico on Feb. 20. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

199 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.

February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.” – Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein after Cornelius Bennett's sack in 1986.

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Bamagal65

How Much Did Alabama Help Its NCAA Tournament Chances?

The Crimson Tide’s tournament hopes have been rekindled

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Everything You Wanted to Know About Texas A&M at Alabama Basketball

From TV times to the promotions, the full 4-1-1 about the Texas A&M at Alabama basketball game

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: What's Next for Alabama Basketball? Plus a Softball Update

The All Things Bama Podcast is available every Tuesday and Thursday on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Jaden Shackelford Earns National Freshman of the Week Honors

After being named SEC Freshman of Week on Monday, Shackelford was given the honor of National Freshman of the Week by the USBWA

Tyler Martin

Quanesha Burks is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Burks winning a gold medal in long jump at the US Indoor Championships gives her this week's honor

Tyler Martin

What the SEC Tournament Would Look Like if Played Now

With three weeks to go in league play, the SEC Tournament brackets are beginning to take form

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Still Getting 'Goosebumps' From Epic Herb Jones Free Throws

Alabama junior wing Herb Jones will likely have a smaller, more flexible cast in another week

Christopher Walsh

Kira Lewis Jr. Heads Impressive Group of SEC Player of the Week Winners

Three Crimson Tide athletes including Jaden Shackelford land league’s Freshman of the Week

Christopher Walsh

2021 Tight End Elijah Arroyo Reacts to Alabama Offer

Longhorn State standout on the rise after recent offers from SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia

Tyler Martin