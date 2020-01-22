Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 22, 2020

Today is ... Celebration of Life Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., CT, SEC Network, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Alabama native and former Mississippi State wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson was found dead on Tuesday in a home on the southwest side of Birmingham. Wilson played in Starkville from 2013-2015 and finished his Bulldogs career with 133 catches for 1,949 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens and former Crimson Tide director of player personnel Jody Wright are both set to join the New York Giants staff under first-year head coach and former Crimson Tide assistant Joe Judge. Both spent the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Vinnie Sunseri, a former Crimson Tide safety, has been hired by the New England Patriots for a support staff role. Sunseri had been a graduate assistant for Alabama this past season.

Crimson Tide golfers Kenzie Wright, Michaela Morard and Benedetta Moresco have all accepted invitations to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Apr. 1 - 4.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

227 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.

January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban

