Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 22, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., CT, SEC Network, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Alabama native and former Mississippi State wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson was found dead on Tuesday in a home on the southwest side of Birmingham. Wilson played in Starkville from 2013-2015 and finished his Bulldogs career with 133 catches for 1,949 yards and 22 touchdowns.
- Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens and former Crimson Tide director of player personnel Jody Wright are both set to join the New York Giants staff under first-year head coach and former Crimson Tide assistant Joe Judge. Both spent the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns.
- Vinnie Sunseri, a former Crimson Tide safety, has been hired by the New England Patriots for a support staff role. Sunseri had been a graduate assistant for Alabama this past season.
- Crimson Tide golfers Kenzie Wright, Michaela Morard and Benedetta Moresco have all accepted invitations to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Apr. 1 - 4.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
227 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.
January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.” – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Nick Saban