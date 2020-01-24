Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 24, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is .. National Compliment Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's tennis: Dartmouth at Alabama, 6 p.m., CT, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results 

Women's basketball: No. 15 Texas A&M 79, Alabama 74 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 29 points, four assists, and rebounds in a 124-112 loss to the Washington Wizards. The former Crimson Tide standout also had the dunk of the night in the NBA: 
  • Former Crimson Tide head coach Mike Shula has interviewed for the vacant Denver Broncos quarterback coach job. Rumors around the league suggest that he will land the gig. Shula has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. 
  • Alabama safety Xavier McKinney has signed with Stellar Group for his representation at the professional level. 
  • These former Crimson Tide players seem to be really enjoying their time at the Pro Bowl in Orlando this week: 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

225 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." – Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

We'll leave you with this ...

