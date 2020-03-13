Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 13, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Good Samaritan Day 

No games scheduled

No games scheduled 

Did you notice?

  • Amongst a lot of bad in the world yesterday, here is some good — Alabama men's basketball assistant coach Charlie Henry and his wife welcomed their baby boy, Nash, into the world. 
  • Before the first round of The Players Championship was suspended due to darkness, former Crimson Tide golfers, Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley both shot 1-under par, while Michael Thompson shot 4-under par. 
  • Former Alabama defensive back, Scooby Carter, who is in the transfer portal, was arrest on third degree domestic violence charges after an argument with his girlfriend. His bond was set at $500. 
  • Alajujuan Sparks Jr., a nose guard from Hoover High School, has accepted a walk-on offer to join the Crimson Tide. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener 

176 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 13, 1958: A special 15-minute radio program titled Bear's Facts was set to begin airing on Thursdays when spring training began. The show featuring Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be carried by 20 stations in the state and one in Georgia. Local listeners could hear it at 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. each Thursday.

March 13, 1990: Marcell Dareus was born in Birmingham.

March 13, 1991: and 1991: D.J. Fluker was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Get your mind right!” – D.J. Fluker

We’ll leave you with this … 

Not Alabama related, but still necessary to pass along: 

