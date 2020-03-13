Today is ... National Good Samaritan Day

Amongst a lot of bad in the world yesterday, here is some good — Alabama men's basketball assistant coach Charlie Henry and his wife welcomed their baby boy, Nash, into the world.

Before the first round of The Players Championship was suspended due to darkness, former Crimson Tide golfers, Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley both shot 1-under par, while Michael Thompson shot 4-under par.

Former Alabama defensive back, Scooby Carter, who is in the transfer portal, was arrest on third degree domestic violence charges after an argument with his girlfriend. His bond was set at $500.

Alajujuan Sparks Jr., a nose guard from Hoover High School, has accepted a walk-on offer to join the Crimson Tide.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 13, 1958: A special 15-minute radio program titled Bear's Facts was set to begin airing on Thursdays when spring training began. The show featuring Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be carried by 20 stations in the state and one in Georgia. Local listeners could hear it at 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. each Thursday.

March 13, 1990: Marcell Dareus was born in Birmingham.

March 13, 1991: and 1991: D.J. Fluker was born in New Orleans.

“Get your mind right!” – D.J. Fluker

