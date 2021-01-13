Alabama DB Eddie Smith Entering Transfer Portal

Let the roster movement of the 2021 offseason commence for the University of Alabama.

On Wednesday afternoon, reserve defensive back Eddie Smith announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"I want to thank the University of Alabama and coach Saban for believing in me," Smith posted on Twitter. "I also want to thank my brothers for lifelong memories made. Although this was a tough decision, after much thought and prayer I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Smith, a native of Slidell, La., appeared in Monday night's national championship win over Ohio State following a targeting call on safety Jordan Battle in the second quarter.

The redshirt sophomore has been a part of the Crimson Tide for three seasons and seen playing time in 11 games and recorded no stats, playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield.

With Alabama returning Battle, Daniel Wright, and DeMarcco Hellams in 2021, and adding multiple defenders in the latest signing class in the secondary, playing time would be hard to project for Smith.

His bio on rolltide.com states:

"An outstanding defensive back prospect who possesses excellent versatility, explosiveness and ball skills ... a three-star prospect who garnered interest from across the country ... ranked as the No. 27 cornerback by 247Sports and the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana ... the No. 42 cornerback in the 247Composite and the No. 15 player in Louisiana ... rated as the 47th cornerback back by Rivals.com and the No. 17 player in Louisiana ... ESPN's No. 61 cornerback ... earned honorable mention 4A All-State honors by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association ... registered 29 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble as a senior while adding 35 receptions for 628 yards and nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball ... had 30 tackles in 2016 as a junior with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown on defense with 11 catches for 275 yards and five scores on offense ... played for head coach Jerry Leonard at Salmen High School in Slidell, La. ... chose Alabama over Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee in the SEC along with Arizona State and TCU."