Alabama DB Jalyn Armour-Davis Declares for NFL Draft

The redshirt junior will not use his final year of eligibility in the Crimson Tide defensive backfield.

Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several Alabama juniors on the defensive side announced they would be returning for a senior season on Friday, but on Saturday another defensive starter announced his plans to move to the next level.

Redshirt junior defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis declared his intent to enter the NFL draft via social media. 

"It has been one of the greatest honors to play football for the University of Alabama," Armour-Davis said in the social media statement. "Growing up in Mobile, I always dreamed of playing for Alabama, with my friends and family in the stands screaming Roll Tide!

"Thank you Coach Saban for imparting your leadership, guidance, and knowledge of the game. To my teammates, my brothers, thank you for going to battle with me every game day. And a special thank you to the Crimson Tide fans for all your support on the field. 

"I will forever cherish the moments we have shared with one another. My time here has most definitely prepared me for my next step as I proudly announce my intention to declare for the 2022 NFL draft."

Armour-Davis dealt with some injury issues throughout the later parts of the season, but made 11 starts at cornerback for the Crimson Tide and was tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 2021. He also added 32 tackles and earned All-SEC Second Team honors. 

He joins Jameson Williams, Slade Bolden, John Metchie III and Evan Neal as Alabama players who are forgoing their final year of eligibility to enter the draft. 

Jalyn Amour-Davis at Texas A&M
