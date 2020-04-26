Alabama Defensive Back Shyheim Carter Signs with New York Jets

Shyheim Carter was a player who became an Alabama fan favorite because of something he said before even arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Originally from Kentwood, La., Carter didn't care who knew that he didn't like his home state team, LSU.

He won't have to return about going back to his home state for a while. Saturday evening, the versatile Crimson Tide defensive back signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets.

Carter played numerous positions for Alabama, including both the nickel and dime spots called star and money in Nick Saban's scheme. Last season, he tallied 43 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, with one interception and seven pass breakups).

"Shy’s actually played every position for us," the coach said last fall. "He started out here playing corner. We made him star because he was a pretty good star. We’ve had him play money at times and we’ve also had him play safety.

"I think Shyheim Carter would fit in probably one of the top two or three players on the team from a knowledge standpoint. He can answer every question in a meeting about every position. He would be a great, great coach. I think that’s what creates a lot of diversity for him as a player, to be able to play multiple positions, because he’s very smart and it means something to him."

The sentiment was repeatedly echoed by Carter's former Crimson Tide teammates, including some of the other defensive backs who were selected before him in the draft.

"I think he’s the smartest defensive back that we have," Xavier McKinney said. "When Shy’s out there, I definitely feel a lot more comfortable, just knowing that he knows everything, he knows all the adjustments.

"He’s kind of like one of those guys — if I don’t know it then I’m like, ‘OK, let me see if Shy (knows),’ or if I’m not sure then Shy says, ‘OK, this is what we’re playing,’ then that’s what we’re going to play. He’s a true vet."

Carter was actually a quarterback in High School and was named the state's Class 1A Offensive MVP before signing with Alabama.

He became a regular part of the secondary in 2018, when tallying 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, with 10 passes broken up and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns.

Overall, he played in 50 games and made 23 starts for the Crimson Tide.