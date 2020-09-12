SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama DL Christian Barmore Misses Final Scrimmage, Sidelined With Knee Injury

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama defensive line was without redshirt sophomore Christian Barmore on Saturday for its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban revealed that Barmore was dealing with a knee injury, that is not considered serious, but will keep him out of practice for a few days. 

"Barmore has been one of our best pass rushers," Saban said to the media via Zoom following the scrimmage. "He will be out for a few days with a knee injury — not significant, not serious, but he did not work today. He has done really well."

The Philadelphia, Penn. native has received much buzz during fall camp, coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him tally up 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defended.

"Christian Barmore, that’s my guy," Crimson Tide redshirt junior defensive end LaBryan Ray said. "I think he’s a great player. He can play the run, pass-rush, I think he’s [there]. Every day he comes to work. He comes in to work, doesn’t say much. Just comes in to work, try to do his job on the field. He comes in and just tries to be the best version of himself." 

Sophomore nose tackle DJ Dale believes Barmore is ready to be an every-down player for the Crimson Tide defense.

“I think he’s ready," Dale said. "He’s very energetic. He brings a different level of energy to the group and we can depend on him.”

This story will be updated with video from Nick Saban's press conference. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sophomore Will Reichard Back Kicking Field Goals, Extra Points for Alabama

After missing more than half of last season, Will Reichard has regained Alabama's starting job at kicker

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Breaks Down Positions Following Alabama's Final Fall Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide's head coach had a lot to say following the team's final scrimmage heading into the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football, Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

From expert picks to fantasy rankings, Week 1 in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Targets From Thompson's 48-35 Victory Over Spain Park

Notes on Alabama targets from Friday's Thompson/Spain Park matchup that resulted in a 48-35 win for the Warriors

Tyler Martin

Tua Tagovailoa's Documentary Finally Set to Debut on Saturday

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

UA System Sees Significant Drop in COVID-19 Cases

Alabama added just 294 new positive cases compared to 846 the week prior

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Men's Tennis Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

The Crimson Tide will participate in three tournaments this semester with the first one taking place on Oct. 3 in Auburn

UA_Athletics

Recruiting Corner: 2022 DE Has Crimson Tide Among Top Schools, 2022 WR Earns Offer From Alabama

Alabama in the mix for elite 2022 defensive end prospect and wide receiver prospects

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Bama Signal

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco