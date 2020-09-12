Alabama DL Christian Barmore Misses Final Scrimmage, Sidelined With Knee Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama defensive line was without redshirt sophomore Christian Barmore on Saturday for its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban revealed that Barmore was dealing with a knee injury, that is not considered serious, but will keep him out of practice for a few days.

"Barmore has been one of our best pass rushers," Saban said to the media via Zoom following the scrimmage. "He will be out for a few days with a knee injury — not significant, not serious, but he did not work today. He has done really well."

The Philadelphia, Penn. native has received much buzz during fall camp, coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him tally up 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defended.

"Christian Barmore, that’s my guy," Crimson Tide redshirt junior defensive end LaBryan Ray said. "I think he’s a great player. He can play the run, pass-rush, I think he’s [there]. Every day he comes to work. He comes in to work, doesn’t say much. Just comes in to work, try to do his job on the field. He comes in and just tries to be the best version of himself."

Sophomore nose tackle DJ Dale believes Barmore is ready to be an every-down player for the Crimson Tide defense.

“I think he’s ready," Dale said. "He’s very energetic. He brings a different level of energy to the group and we can depend on him.”

