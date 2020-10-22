SI.com
Alabama DL Ishmael Sopsher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Bama Central has learned. Matt Zenitz of AL.com was first to report. 

The 6-foot-4, 310 pound redshirt freshman has only played in one game during his time in Tuscaloosa, which was in 2019 against Western Carolina. He had yet to make an appearance in 2020. 

A native of Amrite, La., Sopsher was regarded as one of the best defensive prospects coming out of high school in the recruiting class of 2019. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Texas A&M and many others. 

This story will be updated. 

