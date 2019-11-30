Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Downs Southern Miss 83-68

Alabama Athletics
Joey Blackwell

Alabama basketball closed out its time in the Bahamas with a 83-68 victory over Southern Miss Friday night, finishing the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in seventh place.

Graduate-student guard James "Beetle" Bolden propelled the Crimson Tide to victory, leading the team with 23 points and going 6-for-8 from 3-point land.

After losing back-to-back games in the tournament to No. 6 North Carolina and Iowa State, Alabama faced off against Southern Miss in a 'battle for last place' of sorts. The Crimson Tide emerged victorious, earning them the next-to-last-place spot in seventh, with the Golden Eagles placing last with the loss.

Alabama jumped out early with a 16-0 run, powered by two 3-pointers by Bolden. The Crimson Tide maintained the momentum until the midway point of the first half when the Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run, cutting the Alabama lead to just nine points.

Another six-point run by Southern Miss brought the Golden Eagles within five, and the first half ended with all of the momentum being on Southern Miss' side of the court. Alabama still led 38-35, but the Golden Eagles had the momentum advantage.

The second half started as a back-and-forth affair, but a 9-0 run by Alabama at the halfway point propelled the Crimson Tide out front, and Southern Miss was unable to retaliate. Alabama left Imperial Arena with the 83-68 win.

With the win, Alabama is now 3-4 on the season. Southern Miss moves to 2-6 with the loss.

Along with Bolden's dynamic performance, sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., had a 20-point game.  Junior guard John Petty, Jr., led the team in rebounds with eight.

For Southern Miss, Gabe Watson led the team in points with 19, going 8-for-13 from the floor and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

The Crimson Tide improved on several recurring mistakes that have been issues for the team since the start of the season. In turnovers, Alabama drastically reduced its number to 14. The Crimson Tide also took advantage of poor ball-handling by the Golden Eagles, resulting in 24 points off of Southern Miss turnovers.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has consistently reiterated that the Crimson Tide are a fast-break offense, and his coaching methods highly rely on the team's success in fast-break points. In the matchup against Southern Miss, Alabama registered 18 fast-break points opposed to just six for the Golden Eagles.

Alabama now has a week off before facing Stephen F. Austin in Tuscaloosa next Friday. The Lumberjacks are still riding high after upsetting No. 1 Duke on the road last Tuesday. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).

Screen Shot 2019-11-29 at 10.40.41 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2019

Christopher Walsh
1 0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Southern Miss

Joey Blackwell
0

The latest scores and updates from the Crimson Tide's final game at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas

Opening Lines for Potential College Football Playoff Games

Christopher Walsh
0

As of now, the only playoff opponent Alabama would be favored against in a CFP semifinal would be Georgia

The X Factor in the Iron Bowl Isn't Just a Quarterback, It's Both of Them

Christopher Walsh
0

The elephant in the room isn't Mac Brown, but Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix starting his first Iron Bowl as well

Notebook: Alabama on Pace for Most Penalties of Saban Era

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide seeing fewer flags, but still near the bottom of the SEC, NCAA rankings for infractions

Just A Minute: Alabama is Dangerously Close to Having a Lost Season

Christopher Walsh
0

With a loss at Auburn, Alabama's season will fall far short of expectations and draw comparisons to 2010

Live updates: Alabama basketball vs. North Carolina

Christopher Walsh
0

Alabama will open play at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis against No. 4/5 North Carolina in the first round of the tournament

Let's Just Call It What It Is: The Biggest Rivalry In College Football

Christopher Walsh
0

Fans gearing up for the latest installment of "Gettysburg south," Alabama vs. Auburn

John Petty Jr. Nets 34 Points, 12 Rebounds, but Alabama Still Bounced by Iowa State, 104-89

UA_Athletics
0

Crimson Tide takes second straight loss in holiday tournament

Throwback Thursday: The Game Is This Week (As if You Didn't Know)

J. Bank
0

Bama vs. Auburn is the game that determines braggin' rights for 365 days.l