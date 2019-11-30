Alabama Basketball Downs Southern Miss 83-68

Alabama basketball closed out its time in the Bahamas with a 83-68 victory over Southern Miss Friday night, finishing the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in seventh place.

Graduate-student guard James "Beetle" Bolden propelled the Crimson Tide to victory, leading the team with 23 points and going 6-for-8 from 3-point land.

After losing back-to-back games in the tournament to No. 6 North Carolina and Iowa State, Alabama faced off against Southern Miss in a 'battle for last place' of sorts. The Crimson Tide emerged victorious, earning them the next-to-last-place spot in seventh, with the Golden Eagles placing last with the loss.

Alabama jumped out early with a 16-0 run, powered by two 3-pointers by Bolden. The Crimson Tide maintained the momentum until the midway point of the first half when the Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run, cutting the Alabama lead to just nine points.

Another six-point run by Southern Miss brought the Golden Eagles within five, and the first half ended with all of the momentum being on Southern Miss' side of the court. Alabama still led 38-35, but the Golden Eagles had the momentum advantage.

The second half started as a back-and-forth affair, but a 9-0 run by Alabama at the halfway point propelled the Crimson Tide out front, and Southern Miss was unable to retaliate. Alabama left Imperial Arena with the 83-68 win.

With the win, Alabama is now 3-4 on the season. Southern Miss moves to 2-6 with the loss.

Along with Bolden's dynamic performance, sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., had a 20-point game. Junior guard John Petty, Jr., led the team in rebounds with eight.

For Southern Miss, Gabe Watson led the team in points with 19, going 8-for-13 from the floor and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

The Crimson Tide improved on several recurring mistakes that have been issues for the team since the start of the season. In turnovers, Alabama drastically reduced its number to 14. The Crimson Tide also took advantage of poor ball-handling by the Golden Eagles, resulting in 24 points off of Southern Miss turnovers.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has consistently reiterated that the Crimson Tide are a fast-break offense, and his coaching methods highly rely on the team's success in fast-break points. In the matchup against Southern Miss, Alabama registered 18 fast-break points opposed to just six for the Golden Eagles.

Alabama now has a week off before facing Stephen F. Austin in Tuscaloosa next Friday. The Lumberjacks are still riding high after upsetting No. 1 Duke on the road last Tuesday. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).