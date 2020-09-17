SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama DT DJ Dale on Mac Jones: "He Lights a Fire Under the Offense"

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones appearing set to start next Saturday in the University of Alabama's season-opener against Missouri, you get the feeling from Crimson Tide players and coaches, that his leadership and play on the field, have taken steps to the next level during fall camp.  

Crimson Tide defensive tackle DJ Dale has to faces him everyday in practice and he shared some good perspective on just how well the offense can perform with Jones at the helm this season. 

"He’s a great player, he’s a great leader," Dale said on Thursday afternoon in a Zoom meeting with the media. "You can see he lights a fire under that offense. Everything’s came together."

Jones, who has started four games in his Alabama career, threw for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, while completing 68 percent of his passes a year ago. 

With weapons like DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle on the outside, and a stable of running backs like Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., and Trey Sanders, and a full slate of games, Jones is well suited to improve on those numbers in 2020.

Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson made his first appearance with the media on Thursday, and he echoed what Dale said, that Jones has command of group and every situation.

"I think the biggest thing is no matter who is in at quarterback, they have to be able to control the situation," Dickerson said. "Whether it is the game situation or the team, whoever is in at that point. And I feel very confident Mac does that every day in practice. So do the other quarterbacks. They do it extremely well. They are very poised, and they have a plan."

Alabama coach Nick Saban believes the Jacksonville, Fla. native has matured and developed the ability to put his mistakes behind him and focus on the next play, at a high level.

"Mac has done very nicely," Saban said on Wednesday evening. "He had a very good scrimmage on Saturday. I think when Mac stays in himself and is concerned about doing what he’s supposed to do and executes and does the things that he’s coached to do, he’s very, very effective. When he stays focused on the play, doesn’t get upset about what happened on the play before, he’s very, very effective. He has shown an ability to do that much better this year. 

"I think it’s a sign of maturity and understanding what he has to do to play winning football at his position."

This story will be updated with video of today's player media availability. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UA's Morgan Hall to Be Re-Named

Morgan Hall is the second building on Alabama's campus to have 'racist ties' removed from the name in recent months

Tyler Martin

by

ConcernedBamaCitizen

Alabama Remains Strong Favorite to Win SEC Championship

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Lands Four on SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List

Brynn Martin, Casey Wertz, Riley Mattingly, and Reyna Reyes earn preseason honors from the league's coaches

UA_Athletics

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Praises Emil Ekiyor Jr., Still Figuring Out Best Offensive Line Grouping Ahead of Opener

Just days away from the season opener against Missouri, the Crimson Tide is still in search of its five best o-linemen

Tyler Martin

It's Official, Alabama has the Most Former Players in the NFL for Third Straight Year

For the third consecutive season, Alabama had the most players, 53, on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Leads SEC with 11 on 2020 Preseason Coaches Team

Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, Patrick Surtain II, Dylan Moses, and LaBryan Ray all earned first-team honors

UA_Athletics

Alabama, College Football Still has a lot More to Worry About Than Wearing Masks

All Things CW: Even if nearly all of college football plays this season, there's more and more obstacles for each team to overcome

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Swan Song

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Defense Didn't Give Up a Yard in 1962 Home Opener vs. Houston

Led by Lee Roy Jordan, the Crimson Tide defense outscored the Cougars en route to a 14-3 victory at Denny Stadium

J. Bank

NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Moving 2020 Fall Championships to Spring 2021

As expected, NCAA fall championships for 2020 will now move to the spring of 2021 and brackets will be at 75 percent of its normal capacity

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin