Alabama Basketball Takes Hard Fall Against Stanford, 82-64

Joey Blackwell

While Alabama basketball's defense and rebounding in its season-opener last Wednesday caused a lot of excitement, the same could not be said for the Crimson Tide's performance against Stanford in the opening round of the 2020 Maui Invitational on Monday night in Asheville, N.C.

The Crimson Tide was dismantled by the Cardinal, falling 82-64.

Sloppy play off the boards and an overall poor defensive effort were the keys to the game for Alabama, with the Cardinal outperforming the Crimson Tide in nearly every category.

In rebounding, the Cardinal led 47-31, dominating the boards and not allowing Alabama many second-chance opportunities on offense. Alabama surrendered 15 turnovers on the night, resulting in 14 points for Stanford.

On offense, the Crimson Tide shot just 36 percent from the floor and 24 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Alabama had two double-digit shooters on the night in sophomore guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford with each scoring 14 and 10, respectively. Senior guard John Petty Jr. led the team in rebounds with six.

For Stanford, freshman forward Ziaire Williams flew onto the scene in his first career college contest, scoring 19 points and recording eight rebounds. In total, the Cardinal had four double-digit shooters, let by Williams.

Alabama moves to 1-1 on the season and will face UNLV in the second round of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN 2). Stanford moves on to play North Carolina (3 p.m. CT, ESPN 2).

This story will be updated with stats, quotes, analysis and video as more information is received.

