Friends, Family and Football: In the Midst of COVID-19, Alabama Fans Still Have Much to be Thankful for this Holiday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fans have a lot to be thankful for this season.

Along with their team being named No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, Crimson Tide fans have seen their team steadily improve throughout the season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has revealed in the past that Thanksgiving is one of his favorite holidays, had this to say on Monday regarding the Thursday holiday:

"I think that we all have to have a lot of gratitude for the things that we have," Saban said. "Family, especially. Relationships. I think we spend a lot of time thinking about the things that we don’t have and the things that we want. But I’m especially thankful for family. I’m especially thankful for relationships. I’m especially thankful for the opportunities we’ve had through the years. And we’re especially thankful that we’re in the position that we can help others, and we want to continue to try to do that in the future.

"That’s really important to Terry and I both."

Now while that quote might have nothing to do with football, Alabama fans everywhere should be thankful for the friends and family that they have in their lives.

But that doesn't mean they can't be thankful about football, too.

This season has been a plethora of highs and lows for all football fans. Back in as late as July, a fall football season seemed out of reach for many fans. Heck, the Big Ten and PAC 12 didn't formally announce a return to football until late September. That being said, all of the Power Five conferences are back in some capacity and most have dealt with the situation admirably.

This year, Crimson Tide fans as well as fans of other teams should be thankful for the football we've gotten so far this season as well as the football we will continue to partake in.

This year's Thanksgiving for most people across the country thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While most will be grateful for their family and relationships like Saban, many will observe the holiday away from them.

Alabama football is doing the same. For the Crimson Tide, the annual Thanksgiving tradition is to host an early practice, then have players who don't live near their families in Tuscaloosa enjoy dinner at various coaches' houses, usually between 15-20 players per house.

Per junior cornerback Patrick Surtain, that tradition won't be happening this Thursday.

"We can’t do that this year, because of COVID, obviously," Surtain said. "I know we’re going to have a Thanksgiving meal here at the complex. They’re going to do something for us during Thanksgiving, that’s what I heard."

While it's sad to see that tradition go by the wayside this season, it's perfectly understandable and should serve as a reminder to all of us to take extra care this holiday season. While football might be currently running its course semi-successfully, there are still games being postponed and/or cancelled. Coronavirus cases across the country are still on the rise, so while football is still happening, we have to remember to create bubbles of our own, much like our favorite players and coaches are currently having to do.

Alabama fans have a lot to be thankful for. In addition to players like Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Christian Harris and Will Reichard having outstanding seasons, the Crimson Tide faithful can gather around the Thanksgiving table this season as their team is No. 1 in the nation.

While we might be able to celebrate in some capacity, most players probably won't be able to. And in the end, they're doing it for you.

So this year, let's be thankful for college football players across the country who are having to continue to spend time away from families. Let's be thankful for coaches who continue to put in countless hours to ensure their teams' success.

And like Saban said, let's be thankful for the family and relationships that make our lives so enjoyable each and every day.