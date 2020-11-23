Alabama Players Grateful for Kicker Will Reichard this Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to kicking woes in college football, Alabama fans would probably say that with their team’s issues over the last decade, their school would rank near the top of having the worst luck.

So why are Alabama fans and the media alike not really talking that much about Crimson Tide sophomore place kicker Will Reichard?

Perhaps it’s due to superstition. ‘Maybe if we talk about him, his streak will end. Maybe if we start giving him credit, our bad luck will return in spades.’

That’s not completely uncalled for. Anyone that’s watched Alabama football over the last decade knows that more often than not the team’s kickers struggle under tough situations. That being said, it’s about time that credit is given where it’s due.

Reichard has started this season 54-for-54 on field goals and extra points.

There. I said it. But at this point, somebody had to.

So far this season, Reichard has only had to kick eight field goals, but all eight of them have split the uprights. In the crucial game against Georgia back on Oct. 17, Reichard nailed a season-long 52-yard field goal to send the Bulldogs reeling into the locker room at halftime and potentially played a part in changing the momentum of the game in Alabama’s favor.

And we shouldn’t talk about that? At this time of the year, is it not appropriate to say what we're thankful for?

Alabama fans and the media might not be bringing up Reichard much this season, but his teammates certainly did on Monday. In virtual interviews with the media on Monday, both redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones and senior long snapper Thomas Fletcher both gave Reichard plenty of credit.

Jones was quick to compliment Reichard and the added dimension he gives to the Crimson Tide’s scoring opportunities.

“Will does a great job,” Jones said. “I'm always coming out there maybe a little bit too hyped up and I try to just calm down and be that middleman for him. He’s always super even-keeled — you know, straight line guy. He just goes out there, takes his steps, hits it through the uprights then goes off the field and celebrates with his teammates.

“He’s the definition of what a good kicker is and the reason he's a good kicker is because he practices really hard at it. You can see that on the field.”

While Jones is Reichard’s holder, Fletcher is the man that gets the ball to both of them. Through four seasons at Alabama, Fletcher has a perfect record during his snapping duties for the Crimson Tide.

While that’s impressive, Fletcher is even more impressed by Reichard through seven games.

“I could not be more proud of Will Reichard and who he is, [who] he’s become,” Fletcher said. “He dealt with some injury issues last year, but we’ve been excited about him ever since he’s been in the program, and that guy works harder than anybody. He’s the hardest-working kicker that I’ve been around in my time here. He loves to kick. He loves to workout. He has the utmost confidence in himself, which is incredibly important at the specialist position, and he gives us an opportunity to win games. Anytime you have a kicker who knows the difference between good and being elite, Will is an elite kicker. He is an elite competitor.

“He gives us a chance to win games, and when you have a specialist who can do that, it is very few, and far between that, you find a guy like Will Reichard. We could not be more blessed to have him.”

In extra points so far this season, Reichard is currently a perfect 46-for-46 entering the Iron Bowl this Saturday against Auburn. Last season, place kicker Joseph Bulovas missed the game-tying field goal in the final minutes of the game, hitting it off of the goal post and ending the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes.

With Thanksgiving coming up this Thursday, both Alabama fans and players alike should be expressing their gratitude for the phenomenal season that Reichard has put together so far. Kicking woes are a thing of the past for the Crimson Tide this season, and Reichard is just the player to set things straight.

Hey, somebody had to say it.

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conferences.