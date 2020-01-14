Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a Third Straight Time

Bama Central
After his dismantling of the Baltimore Ravens' defense last Saturday night, former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for the third consecutive week. 

Henry rushed for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw one touchdown pass in the Titans' 28-12 victory over the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night. He also caught two passes for seven yards, giving him over 200 total yards for the third straight week. 

He is the first running back in NFL history to have 180 or more rushing yards in three straight games. He also owns the league record for most rushing yards in back-to-back playoff games at 377. 

Can anyone remember a time, in recent memory, where a former Crimson Tide player has elevated an entire franchise to another level like Henry has? 

After Week Six, the Titans had a record of 2-4 and were in the middle of a quarterback change. In the 11 games that Henry has appeared in since that time, he has rushed for 1,501 yards and accounted for 15 touchdowns. The Titans' record in those 11 games is 9-2. 

Henry will look to continue his unprecedented success against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m., CT, on CBS. 

Also considered... 

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has averaged 20 points per game over his last four outings. On the season, he averages 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. 
  • Grand Rapids Drive center Donta Hall posted a double-double (19 points and 13 rebounds/ 16 points and 16 rebounds) in back-to-back games, leading to two straight Drive victories. He is in the top-five in rebounds per game in the G-League with an average of 10.7 per contest.
