Walter Camp Names Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith Player of the Year
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year on Thursday night.
The Walter Camp Foundation, one of the five services the NCAA uses to decide unanimous and consensus status, also announced its All-American teams.
Alabama had six first-team selections, the most by a single team since Harvard had five selections (out of 11 total players) to the 1914 Walter Camp All-America team.
Consequently, Smith, running back Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and cornerback Patrick Surtain II licked up unanimous status.
Quarterback Mac Jones was a consensus All-American.
The Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, The Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America had previously announced their All-American teams.
The Walter Camp player of the year is one of three top top-tier honors for college football's outstanding player along with the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award.
Smith is the third Alabama player to win the player of the year honor, joining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and running back Derrick Henry (2015).
Smith is the sixth wide receiver to earn the award, and the first since Larry Fitzgerald (Pittsburgh) in 2003. Smith is also the tenth player from a SEC school to win the award since it began in 1967.
The 2020 Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Smith has recorded nation-leading totals in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and touchdowns (20) for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, who will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 11.
2020 Walter Camp All-American Teams
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Name, School Hgt. Wgt. Year Hometown
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama 6-1 175 Sr. Amite, La.
WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss 5-9 184 Jr. Fort Lauderdale, FL
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida 6-6 246 Jr. Philadelphia, PA
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama 6-3 312 Sr. Pensacola, FL
OL Liam Eichnberg, Notre Dame 6-6 302 Grad Cleveland, OH
OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State * 6-4 315 Jr. Bellflower, CA
OL Brady Christensen, BYU 6-6 300 Jr. Bountiful, UT
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama 6-6 325 Sr. Hickory, NC
QB Mac Jones, Alabama 6-3 214 Jr. Jacksonville, FL
RB Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230 Sr. Antioch, CA
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State 6-1 215 Soph. Wichita, KS
PK Jose Borregalas, Miami 5-10 205 Sr. Miami, FL
DEFENSE
D Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina 6-2 260 Grad Aiken, SC
DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa 6-3 305 Jr. Kenosha, WI
DL Rashad Waver, Pittsburgh 6-5 270 Grad Fort Lauderdale, FL
DL Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh 6-5 260 Sr. Chesapeake, VA
LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa 6-4 260 Jr. Hominy, OK
LB JeremiahOwusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame 6-1 215 Sr. Hampton, VA
LB Joseph Ossai, Texas 6-4 253 Jr. Conroe, TX
DB Brandn Joseph, Northwestern 6-1 192 Fr. College Station, TX
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 6-2 202 Jr. Plantation, FL
DB ShemarJean-Charles, Appalachian State 5-11 190 Sr. Miramar, FL
DB Talanoa Hufanga, USC 6-1 215 Jr. Corvallis, OR
P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech 6-0 255 Sr. Alcolu, SC
KR Avery Williams, Boise State 5-9 195 Sr. Pasadena, CA
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Name, School Hgt. Wgt. Year Hometown
WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas 5-9 174 Sr. Houston, TX
WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State 6-0 190 Sr. Fort Worth, TX
TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State 6-6 257 Jr. Norman, OK
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M 6-4 325 Soph. Humble, TX
OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech 6-5 314 Jr. Upper Marlboro, MD
OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame 6-6 330 Sr. Alameda, CA
OL Cain Madden, Marshall 6-3 313 Sr. South Webster, OH
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa 6-3 289 Soph. Solon, IA
QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6 220 Jr. Cartersville, GA
RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo 5-9 195 Jr. Glendale, MD
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson * 5-10 205 Sr. Jennings, LA
PK Jake Oldroyd, BYU 6-1 195 Soph. Southlake, TX
DEFENSE
DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami 6-5 266 Jr. Redlands, CA
DL Patrick Johnson, Tulane 6-3 255 Sr. Chattanooga, TN
DL Cade Hall, San Jose State 6-2 260 Jr. Morgan Hill, CA
DL Haskell Garrett, Ohio State 6-2 299 Sr. Las Vegas, NV
DL Darius Stills, West Virginia 6-1 285 Sr. Fairmont, WV
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, TX
LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington 6-3 280 Soph. Pearl City, HI
LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas 5-11 222 Grad. Greenwood, AR
DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State 6-1 195 Grad. Jacksonville, FL
DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 6-4 219 Soph. Atlanta, GA
DB Shakur Brown, Michigan State 5-11 190 Jr. Stockbridge, GA
DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU 6-2 202 Jr. Spring Branch, TX
P Jake Camarda, Georgia 6-2 180 Jr. Norcross, GA
KR Trestan Ebner, Baylor 5-11 208 Sr. Henderson, TX
* 2019 Walter Camp Second Team All-America selection
Walter Camp Award Winners
Year Player School
2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama
2019 Joe Burrow LSU
2018 Tua Tagovailoa Alabama
2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville
2015 Derrick Henry Alabama
2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon
2013 Jameis Winston Florida State
2012 Manti Te'o Notre Dame
2011 Andrew Luck Stanford
2010 Cam Newton Auburn
2009 Colt McCoy Texas
2008 Colt McCoy Texas
2007 Darren McFadden Arkansas
2006 Troy Smith Ohio State
2005 Reggie Bush USC
2004 Matt Leinart USC
2003 Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburgh
2002 Larry Johnson Penn State
2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska
2000 Josh Heupel Oklahoma
1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin
1998 Ricky Williams Texas
1997 Charles Woodson Michigan
1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida
1995 Eddie George Ohio State
1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado
1993 Charlie Ward Florida State
1992 Gino Louis Torretta Miami
1991 Desmond Howard Michigan
1990 Raghib Ismail Notre Dame
1989 Anthony Q. Thompson Indiana
1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma St
1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame
1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami
1985 Vincent Edward Jackson Auburn
1984 Doug Flutie Boston College
1983 Michael M. Rozier Nebraska
1982 Herschel Walker Georgia
1981 Marcus Allen USC
1980 Hugh Donell Green Pittsburgh
1979 Charles Raymond White USC
1978 Billy Ray Sims Oklahoma
1977 Kenneth Adams MacAfee II Notre Dame
1976 Tony Dorsett Pittsburgh
1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State
1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State
1973 John Cappelletti Penn State
1972 John Steven Rodgers Nebraska
1971 Pat Sullivan Auburn
1970 James William Plunkett Jr. Stanford
1969 Loren Everett Owens Oklahoma
1968 O.J. Simpson USC
1967 O.J. Simpson USC
