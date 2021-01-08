Walter Camp Names Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith Player of the Year

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year on Thursday night.

The Walter Camp Foundation, one of the five services the NCAA uses to decide unanimous and consensus status, also announced its All-American teams.

Alabama had six first-team selections, the most by a single team since Harvard had five selections (out of 11 total players) to the 1914 Walter Camp All-America team.

Consequently, Smith, running back Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and cornerback Patrick Surtain II licked up unanimous status.

Quarterback Mac Jones was a consensus All-American.

The Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, The Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America had previously announced their All-American teams.

The Walter Camp player of the year is one of three top top-tier honors for college football's outstanding player along with the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award.

Smith is the third Alabama player to win the player of the year honor, joining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and running back Derrick Henry (2015).

Smith is the sixth wide receiver to earn the award, and the first since Larry Fitzgerald (Pittsburgh) in 2003. Smith is also the tenth player from a SEC school to win the award since it began in 1967.

The 2020 Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Smith has recorded nation-leading totals in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and touchdowns (20) for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, who will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 11.

2020 Walter Camp All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos. Name, School Hgt. Wgt. Year Hometown

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama 6-1 175 Sr. Amite, La.

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss 5-9 184 Jr. Fort Lauderdale, FL

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida 6-6 246 Jr. Philadelphia, PA

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama 6-3 312 Sr. Pensacola, FL

OL Liam Eichnberg, Notre Dame 6-6 302 Grad Cleveland, OH

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State * 6-4 315 Jr. Bellflower, CA

OL Brady Christensen, BYU 6-6 300 Jr. Bountiful, UT

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama 6-6 325 Sr. Hickory, NC

QB Mac Jones, Alabama 6-3 214 Jr. Jacksonville, FL

RB Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230 Sr. Antioch, CA

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State 6-1 215 Soph. Wichita, KS

PK Jose Borregalas, Miami 5-10 205 Sr. Miami, FL

DEFENSE

D Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina 6-2 260 Grad Aiken, SC

DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa 6-3 305 Jr. Kenosha, WI

DL Rashad Waver, Pittsburgh 6-5 270 Grad Fort Lauderdale, FL

DL Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh 6-5 260 Sr. Chesapeake, VA

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa 6-4 260 Jr. Hominy, OK

LB JeremiahOwusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame 6-1 215 Sr. Hampton, VA

LB Joseph Ossai, Texas 6-4 253 Jr. Conroe, TX

DB Brandn Joseph, Northwestern 6-1 192 Fr. College Station, TX

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 6-2 202 Jr. Plantation, FL

DB ShemarJean-Charles, Appalachian State 5-11 190 Sr. Miramar, FL

DB Talanoa Hufanga, USC 6-1 215 Jr. Corvallis, OR

P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech 6-0 255 Sr. Alcolu, SC

KR Avery Williams, Boise State 5-9 195 Sr. Pasadena, CA

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos. Name, School Hgt. Wgt. Year Hometown

WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas 5-9 174 Sr. Houston, TX

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State 6-0 190 Sr. Fort Worth, TX

TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State 6-6 257 Jr. Norman, OK

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M 6-4 325 Soph. Humble, TX

OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech 6-5 314 Jr. Upper Marlboro, MD

OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame 6-6 330 Sr. Alameda, CA

OL Cain Madden, Marshall 6-3 313 Sr. South Webster, OH

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa 6-3 289 Soph. Solon, IA

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6 220 Jr. Cartersville, GA

RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo 5-9 195 Jr. Glendale, MD

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson * 5-10 205 Sr. Jennings, LA

PK Jake Oldroyd, BYU 6-1 195 Soph. Southlake, TX

DEFENSE

DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami 6-5 266 Jr. Redlands, CA

DL Patrick Johnson, Tulane 6-3 255 Sr. Chattanooga, TN

DL Cade Hall, San Jose State 6-2 260 Jr. Morgan Hill, CA

DL Haskell Garrett, Ohio State 6-2 299 Sr. Las Vegas, NV

DL Darius Stills, West Virginia 6-1 285 Sr. Fairmont, WV

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, TX

LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington 6-3 280 Soph. Pearl City, HI

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas 5-11 222 Grad. Greenwood, AR

DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State 6-1 195 Grad. Jacksonville, FL

DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 6-4 219 Soph. Atlanta, GA

DB Shakur Brown, Michigan State 5-11 190 Jr. Stockbridge, GA

DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU 6-2 202 Jr. Spring Branch, TX

P Jake Camarda, Georgia 6-2 180 Jr. Norcross, GA

KR Trestan Ebner, Baylor 5-11 208 Sr. Henderson, TX

* 2019 Walter Camp Second Team All-America selection

Walter Camp Award Winners

Year Player School

2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama

2019 Joe Burrow LSU

2018 Tua Tagovailoa Alabama

2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma

2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville

2015 Derrick Henry Alabama

2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon

2013 Jameis Winston Florida State

2012 Manti Te'o Notre Dame

2011 Andrew Luck Stanford

2010 Cam Newton Auburn

2009 Colt McCoy Texas

2008 Colt McCoy Texas

2007 Darren McFadden Arkansas

2006 Troy Smith Ohio State

2005 Reggie Bush USC

2004 Matt Leinart USC

2003 Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburgh

2002 Larry Johnson Penn State

2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska

2000 Josh Heupel Oklahoma

1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin

1998 Ricky Williams Texas

1997 Charles Woodson Michigan

1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida

1995 Eddie George Ohio State

1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado

1993 Charlie Ward Florida State

1992 Gino Louis Torretta Miami

1991 Desmond Howard Michigan

1990 Raghib Ismail Notre Dame

1989 Anthony Q. Thompson Indiana

1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma St

1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame

1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami

1985 Vincent Edward Jackson Auburn

1984 Doug Flutie Boston College

1983 Michael M. Rozier Nebraska

1982 Herschel Walker Georgia

1981 Marcus Allen USC

1980 Hugh Donell Green Pittsburgh

1979 Charles Raymond White USC

1978 Billy Ray Sims Oklahoma

1977 Kenneth Adams MacAfee II Notre Dame

1976 Tony Dorsett Pittsburgh

1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State

1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State

1973 John Cappelletti Penn State

1972 John Steven Rodgers Nebraska

1971 Pat Sullivan Auburn

1970 James William Plunkett Jr. Stanford

1969 Loren Everett Owens Oklahoma

1968 O.J. Simpson USC

1967 O.J. Simpson USC

