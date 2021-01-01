Alabama Football Arrives for Rose Bowl Showdown with Notre Dame

The University of Alabama football team arrived in Dallas on Thursday evening ahead of its meeting with Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Saban announced earlier on Thursday morning that his program had no issues with COVID-19 after letting his players have three days off to go home for the Christmas holiday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m (CT) inside AT&T Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN. Currently, the Crimson Tide is a 19.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish.

It will be only the second time since 1987 that both teams have squared off, with the last being in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game in Miami that Alabama won 42-14.

The Fighting Irish hold an all-time record of 5-2 over the Crimson Tide.

"We're certainly excited," Saban said. "Our team is very excited about having the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl sponsored by Capital One. It's kind of an honor for us to play against a very well-coached Notre Dame team. Brian Kelly's team has had an outstanding season. A very, very good team.Our team has had a really good week of preparation, and we're kind of looking at this because of the sort of unusual season that we're having even for bowl games. Just going today as if this is a normal road trip for us, but certainly not a normal game for us and something our players are excited about and really fortunate to have the opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff."