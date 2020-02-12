Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 12, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Plum Pudding Day 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule 

Men's basketball: Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m, CT, ESPN2, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice? 

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has been named to replace Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on Team USA for the Rising Stars Game during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The former Crimson Tide standout is averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting 46.1 percent from the field this season.
  • Alabama track and field's Tamara Clark and Bobby Colantonio, Jr. were named the SEC Women's Runner of the Week and Men's Field Athlete of the Week, respectively, after their performance at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic over the weekend. Clark  won the women's 200m event with a time of 22.88 seconds, which leads the NCAA in that event. While, Colantonio, won his third event of the season, in men's weight throw, with a score of 76-06.50 (23.33m).
  • Former Crimson Tide wideout Gehrig Dieter is resigning with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He was apart of the team's practice squad last year. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

206 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team." Bryant, when asked why he was so successful as a coach.

We'll leave you with this ... 

