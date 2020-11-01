SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Blanks Mississippi State, 41-0

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Halloween night, it was the University of Alabama that put a fright into the Mississippi State Bulldogs, dominating its way to a 41-0 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

Placekicker Will Reichard drilled a 40-yard field goal on the Crimson Tide's opening drive to put the home team up, 3-0, after wideout DeVonta Smith dropped a 22-yard touchdown pass, which was a rare sight for the Alabama offense in 2020. 

But Smith would eventually make up for his rare mishap, torching the Bulldogs defense for nine catches and 159 yards, which resulted in three scores, all in the first half. His touchdowns came on receptions from quarterback Mac Jones of 35, 53, and 11 yards, respectively. 

The senior pass catcher added two more catches, 44 yards, and a touchdown from 10 yards out that put the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0) up, 34-0, with 13:50 left in the fourth quarter, putting the exclamation point on the sixth victory of the year. 

Smith is now tied with Amari Cooper for most receiving touchdowns in school history with 31 all-time. His is also now the only player in Southeastern Conference history to have multiple four-receiving-touchdown games.

He had a five-touchdown performance against Ole Miss in 2019. 

Jones would go on to complete 24 of his 31 passes for 291 yards and a completion rate of 77 percent. It was the third time that he threw for four touchdowns or more in his career. 

Senior tailback Najee Harris was a bell-cow for the Alabama offense all night, carrying the ball 21 times for 119 yards. He also caught six passes for 36 yards through the air, putting him over the 150-total-yards-from-scrimmage mark.

On defense, it was a struggle for the Bulldogs offense to get anything consistent against a Crimson Tide unit that is playing its best football at the right time, as Alabama held Mississippi State to seven three-and-outs, 158 total yards, and three turnovers.

It was the first time that a Mike Leach-coached team had been shutout in his career.

The Bulldogs only managed 38 total yards through the first two quarters, which is the lowest that an Alabama defense has allowed in the first half of a game since it held Auburn to 31 in 2016. 

Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses stopped the only real scoring threat the Bulldogs presented, when he intercepted a pass from Will Rogers in the end zone late in the third quarter. 

He was the team's leading tackler with seven, while freshman linebacker Will Anderson recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. 

Alabama's Patrick Surtain II would return an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the waning moments of the fourth quarter to make it, 41-0, sealing the win. Freshman defensive tackle Tim Smith forced and recovered a fumble as well.

Rogers, who went on to throw for 147 yards on 24-of-37 passing, entered the game for the Bulldogs when starting signal caller KJ Costello suffered a concussion on the team's opening drive of the second quarter. 

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks was the Bulldogs leading rusher and receiver with 37 yards on seven catches and 32 yards on nine carries. 

This story will be updated with a highlight video, quotes from Nick Saban, players, and analysis.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide is set to host the visiting Bulldogs at 6 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on ESPN

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 8 Tracker: More History for Julio Jones

Nearly a year to the day Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury to end his Alabama career, the quarterback will make his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins

Kristi F. Patick

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 31, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Happy Birthday Coach!

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

University of Alabama Coronavirus Numbers Down From Previous Week

COVID-19 numbers are down this week at all University of Alabama campuses

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 8: Henry Ruggs III

Everything you need for Week 8 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Previewing 2021 S Sage Ryan's Decision

Sports Illustrated All-American's 90th overall player on the SI99 is set to come off the board this Saturday and its down to Alabama or LSU

Tyler Martin

Alabama's New Sports Science Center is all about the Pursuit of High Performance

With the additions of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea, and the new sports science center, Alabama is aiming to stand out from everyone else with the latest innovations

Christopher Walsh

Mississippi State at Alabama, How to Watch, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

The only thing standing between Alabama and a 6-0 start heading into the bye week is Mike Leach and the Bulldogs

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Mississippi State with The Clarion Ledger's Tyler Horka

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin