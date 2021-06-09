Alabama Football, Boston College Announce Home-and-Home Series for 2031, 2034 Seasons

The Crimson Tide and Eagles will meet in Chestnut Hill in 2031 with Boston College returning the trip in 2034

On Wednesday morning, Alabama football and Boston College announced a home-and-home series between the two programs for the 2031 and 2034 seasons.

"Our future schedules continue to fill out nicely with quality home-and-home series, many of which present us with opportunities to play opponents and go places we haven't been to in a while or ever," Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a press release. "The 2031 matchup in Chestnut Hill will be a great trip for our team and our fans, and we look forward to hosting the Eagles here in Tuscaloosa in 2034."

The first meeting will take place in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 13, 2031, with the Eagles coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 16, 2034. It will be the first time both schools have played each other since a series in the 1983 and 1984 seasons that took place at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., and Legion Field in Birmingham.

Boston College won both of those matchups and own a 3-1 record overall against the Crimson Tide. Alabama's only victory against the Eagles came in the 1943 Orange Bowl.

"The numerous home-and-home matchups that have been scheduled in recent years are going to make for some great football games for our program and our fan base," Alabama head football coach said. "We are excited to add a trip to Chestnut Hill for the 2031 season and look forward to the challenge that awaits us with the Boston College series."

Future Home-and-Home Football Series

2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)

2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)

2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)

2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)

2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)

2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30), at Boston College (Sept. 13)

2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)

2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)

2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2), Boston College (Sept. 16)

2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)