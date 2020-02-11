Bama Central
Bradley Sylve is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

D.C. Defenders and former University of Alabama football standout Bradley Sylve is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the week for his performance on Saturday against the Seattle Dragons. 

With the Dragons marching down the field early in the fourth quarter to take the lead, Syle intercepted a pass and took it 69 yards to the end zone for a touchdown, sealing the victory for the Defenders, 31-19. 

Sylve's score was the first defensive touchdown in the XFL's rebirth. 

The Port Sulphur, LA. native was a member of the Crimson Tide from 2011-2016. He was apart of two national championship teams and recorded 40 total tackles. 

Right before Alabama's Pro Day in 2016, Sylve tore his Achilles tendon, which led to him going undrafted. He was, then, later signed by the Buffalo Bills in April of 2017, but waived in September of that same year. 

Last spring, Sylve was suiting up for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF and appeared in eight games before the league folded. His Iron career saw 30 tackles and two interceptions. 

Others for consideration ... 

  • Former Crimson Tide guard Levi Randolph scored a career-high 47 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the Canton Charge's 3OT win over the Westchester Knicks. 
  • Outfielder Haylie McCleney hit .643 (9-14) at the plate for the United States Women's National Team over the weekend against Mississippi State, Baylor, and Texas State. 
  • Center Donta Hall notched two double-doubles this past week against the Capital City Go-Go and the Windy City Bulls. He was also named to the G-League's All-Star Game on Monday. 

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

