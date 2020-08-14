Alabama's 5 Biggest Breakout Candidates for 2020 Season

When it comes to the fall college football season, there are so many unknowns.

Will they play? Can they play? What are the chances of making it through the season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic?

“These are very challenging times,” Nick Saban said. “We've never had to deal with anything like this before, at least in my lifetime.”

Saban is amore about known quantities, and he has a lot of those on the 2020 Crimson Tide roster.

There are seven returning starters on offense, including four on the line, and running back Najee Harris in the backfield. Mac Jones also falls into the known side of things as he started the last four games including the Citrus Bowl win against Michigan.

The defense has five returning starters, plus Dylan Moses back at middle linebacker. Injuries did in the Crimson Tide on that side of the ball last year, but the front seven now looks loaded.

So who are some of the players who are looking to bust out and make a big impression this fall?

Here are five:

1] Christian Barmore, defensive line

Even if he doesn’t start, Barmore is going to be heavily in the mix and could become the player drawing a lot of attention from opponents. Some of his flashes last season were absolutely impressive, as he made 26 tackles including six for a loss and two sacks in limited playing time.

Barmore was named to the Freshman All-SEC team by league coaches, and this year he should have his sights on being named All-SEC.

2] Trey Sanders, running back

A knee injury cost him last season, but Sanders has arguably moved up the depth chart without having played in a game for the Crimson Tide yet. As a recruit he was considered not just a consensus five-star prospect, but the top-rated running back in the nation by both Rivals and the 247Composite.

Specifically, Rivals had him as the No. 3-overall player in the nation, while 247Sports had him at No. 14 and ESPN at No. 16.

Yeah, Alabama wants to get him on the field.

3] John Metchie III, wide receiver

We touched on him with the top position battles, Metchie appears to be the next man up at wideout, essentially taking the place of Henry Ruggs III. That doesn't mean he has the same kind of speed, but some cars can't go that fast.

Metchie was the fifth man in 2019, when Alabama had its unbelievable foursome of Jerry Jeudy, Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Most opponents are going to overly concerned with trying to stop Smith and Waddle, meaning whomever is that third man is going have plenty of opportunities.

4] Jordan Battle, safety

Any player who can come in as a true freshman, work his way into a role, and learn the defense well enough that Saban trusts you in the nickel/dime package has to be pretty darn good.

Needing to replace both starting safeties, Alabama's going to have to lean on him as a sophomore. Battle played in all 13 games last season with four starts. He was credited with 30 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss and one sack, plus one pass breakup, an interception and a fumble recovery.

5] Bryce Young, quarterback

I know, you're sitting there thinking "But wait, you said Mac Jones was the starter going into fall camp," and he is. But even if is a reserve Young still might get significant playing time. This year especially, with the coronavirus pandemic, it's crucial for teams to get two, if not three, quarterbacks ready to play.

Some considered Young the top prospect in the nation for the recruiting Class of 2020, and he was universally hailed as being the top-ranked dual-threat passer by all major recruiting services. He was named both the offensive MVP of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and the All-American Bowl Player of the Year.

The one thing they all five players have in common? They're playmakers.

This is the third story in a five-part series of things to look for during Alabama's 2020 fall camp.

