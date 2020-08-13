Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Mac Jones Enters Fall as Alabama's Starting Quarterback; The Job is His to Lose

Christopher Walsh

Under normal circumstances, the best way to break in a new starting quarterback is to surround him with numerous returning starters, and not put him in a position in which he feels like he has to win the game. 

But this year has been anything but normal. 

Mac Jones isn't in a typical situation, either. He's already started four games for Alabama, and ran the offense for bowl practices after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury. 

The redshirt junior is surrounded by a ton of talent and returning starters, though. 

With offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian remaining after getting some head coaching interest, Alabama’s biggest offensive question over the offseason was if there would be a quarterback competition. Bryce Young, widely considered one of the top prospects in the nation, enrolled early and was set to start challenging for he starting job only to see spring practices canceled at the last minute.

As the incumbent, Jones not only has the edge, but the job is his to lose during fall camp. 

Against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl he silenced his doubters while connecting on an 85-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and later added scoring strikes of 42 and 20 yards. He finished 16-of-25 for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

"The bowl practices helped a lot," Jones said. "You know even in Tuscaloosa when we got extra work in, we had a whole, like, month to prepare."

It was also a nice bounce-back after the loss at Auburn, where he had two costly interceptions returned for touchdowns, one the length of the field.

“We try to get him to play within himself and just make the reads that you have to make,” Nick Saban said. “Don't force the ball. Take what the defense gives you and sort of try to use an ABC approach with him and not make it too complicated. And he's a very smart guy. He makes good choices and decisions when he plays within himself and I think that's the number one thing that we've seen Mac grow in.

“And, you know, I think you can't really coach experience. You know, you have to kind of get that. And he's got some good experience and a lot of it has been very good and he's made a couple plays I'm sure he wishes that he could have back, but I think he'll learn and grow from those things.”

Overall, after taking over following Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury at Mississippi State, Jones finished 97-of-141, for 1,503 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

His 186.8 passer-efficiency rating was third in the league, behind Tagovailoa, who set the NCAA career record in the statistical category, and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Nationally, Burrow finished first because Tagovailoa just missed the minimum requirements, while Jones would have been fourth, between former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, and Justin Fields of Ohio State.

That's not to say that Young, or even Paul Tyson, can't make a push and challenge Jones. Just remember, though, Tagovailoa didn't start as a true freshman. 

2020 Alabama Quarterbacks 

Returning: Mac Jones, Paul Tyson 

New: Bryce Young 

Departures: Tua Tagovailoa (NFL), Taulia Tagovailoa (transfered to Maryland)

This is the third story in a series previewing Alabama's fall camp, set to open Monday

Running backs: With Najee Harris Leading the Running Backs, Alabama's Ground Game in 20/20 Shape

Defensive line: Strength in Numbers Doesn't Begin to Describe Alabama's Potential

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Many SEC Teams Could Be Ranked With a Revamped Preseason Top 25?

All Things CW takes a look at how a new preseason Top 25 poll might look, and if players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 are now at a huge disadvantage for the 2021 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: The Alabama vs. Notre Dame Rematch in the 1975 Orange Bowl

One year after playing with the national championship on the line, powerhouses Alabama and Notre Dame met again in the Orange Bowl powerhouses had met one year ago.

J. Bank

Big 12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule, Games to Start as Soon as Sept. 12

The league's conference title game will be either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Strength in Numbers Doesn't Begin to Describe Alabama's Potential on the Defensive Line

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Defensive linemen

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

So which teams have drafted the most and least Crimson Tide players overall and during the Nick Saban years? The answers might surprise you

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 DT Damon Payne

A look at Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 2 interior defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games" 2013 Notre Dame

Irish Failed To Put Up A Fight Vs. Tide

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

5 Things To Keep An Eye On During Alabama's 2020 Fall Camp

Crimson Tide football is set to open fall camp late, but is still on track to play the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

With Najee Harris Leading the Running Backs, Alabama's Ground Game in 20/20 Shape

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Running backs

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin