With Clutch Consistency, DeVonta Smith will Never be Overlooked Again

No one may have foreseen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith winning the Heisman Trophy this season, but that doesn't diminish his remarkable rise to the pinnacle of college football

The odds were probably similar to catching a spectacular one-handed ball in the end zone at LSU.

Or the same as leading the nation in nearly every receiving category and shattering team and conference records despite playing a shortened season.

Or of a true freshman catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the national championship game.

Devonta Smith, Heisman Trophy winner.

Like everyone saw that coming.

How about did anyone see that coming?

Along the way the Alabama senior wide receiver simply dismissed his doubters like he did defensive backs in coverage this season. It didn't matter the opponent, the location or whether he was double-teamed, he continually refused to be stopped.

The Slim Reaper used the motivation in becoming one of the most unlikely Heisman Trophy winners, when he became the third Crimson Tide player to lift the statue on Tuesday night.

That's not to suggest that Smith doesn't deserve the honor. He clearly does.

Some will say that a lot of things had to happen in a very specific way for Smith to become a rare winner while playing a position other than quarterback or running back.

There was a pandemic, dramatically changing the scheduling and approach to the season. Other top candidates didn't do enough to wow the voters, or have the same kinds of opportunity. Alabama's other top-notch receiver got hurt.

That's all true, but his numbers and consistency still stand up.

Besides, it seems kind of fitting that such an unusual season have an atypical Heisman winner.

If you go back to the preseason predictions, which this year especially were a bit of a crap shoot since no one knew what to expect, Smith's name wasn't listed among the favorites. Neither was third-place finisher Mac Jones.

Who would have thought that an Alabama wide receiver would win the award before a Crimson Tide quarterback? Jones joined a pretty exclusive club of near-misses among quarterbacks including AJ McCarron and Tua Tagovailoa, yet his level of success was just as surprising to some.

Credit preseason publication guru Phil Steele with having Smith listed as an All-American, but even he only had him listed among the "possibilities." That's after 10 favorites and 16 "contenders."

It didn't look like a bad pick at the time.

It turned out that all three of Alabama's top playmakers, running back Najee Harris being the other, were Heisman-worthy. Barring something extreme they're going to take home their fair share of hardware as well, and all of them still have their sights on winning the national championship.

The Crimson Tide offense has been that dominant.

Yet there were signs about Smith's ascension.

When you hear Nick Saban or teammates talk about a player working extremely hard, especially at the receiver position, pay attention. Amari Cooper was known for his work ethic, and so was Calvin Ridley. It's not just praise, but a tell.

So was being named a team captain. Not this year, when he was a senior who held off on the NFL for another season, but in 2019.

"He goes out there and makes plays and he does it because he trains very hard in practice, puts the extra work in, and he’s been doing that for four years here," Jones said. "And he’s been doing that for a long time before he got here.

That includes everything from doing all of his pushups on his fingertips, to the thousands of extra balls he's caught after practice. His success is anything but a fluke.

“I just come into practice every day, working hard,” Smith said. “I truly believe if you work hard, you're going to get the results that you want.”

Remember this is a player who played in every game as a freshman, and in the spring of 2018 got in some work at cornerback to be an emergency option at a position the Crimson Tide didn't have a lot of depth.

He was categorized as being the other player in an outstanding group of wide receivers. Jerry Jeudy was known as being an incredible route runner, and Henry Ruggs III was known for his speed, even though he also had terrific hands. Both were top-15 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jaylen Waddle didn't start in 2019, but was already electric, and clearly the best punt-returner in college football.

Smith just kept going. If there was a knock on him it was being too skinny. Yet he simply did everything well, including block, and continued to get better to the tune of 223 receptions, 3,750 yards, 45 career touchdowns.

Without Waddle, who missed seven games, Smith had 100-plus yards in six of them. He caught 60 passes for 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to being named both the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Rose Bowl offensive MVP.

He didn't just have 100-yard games, but he topped the century mark eight times by halftime.

Smith finished 231 yards against LSU, 184 on Florida, and 167 against Georgia.

Despite playing a 10-game SEC-only schedule he's first nationally in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). Factor in his rushing touchdown and punt-return for another score and his 22 touchdowns rank behind only Harris (27) and Iowa State’s Breece Hall (23).

“Just coming back and trying to finish things the way that I feel that we should have finished the past two years, with a national championship,” Smith said when announcing his decision to return for a final season.

He also did all this while carrying the moniker of being the guy who caught the 41-yard touchdown pass to clinch the Crimson Tide’s 17th national title, the glare of which could have easily been blinding. Second-and-26 was arguably the biggest play in Alabama football history, and one of the most well-known in college football lore.

"I don’t want to be known for doing one thing,” he said.

He's definitely not.

Alabama and the Heisman Trophy

Top Finishers for Crimson Tide

Place, Name, Position, Year

Mark Ingram II, running back, 2009; Derrick Henry, running back, 2015; DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, 2020 AJ McCarron, quarterback, 2013; Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, 2018 David Palmer, wide receiver, 1993; Trent Richardson, running back, 2011; Amari Cooper, wide receiver, 2014; Mac Jones, quarterback, 2020 Lee Roy Jordan, linebacker, 1962; Johnny Musso, halfback, 1971 Joe Kilgrow, halfback, 1937; Harry Gilmer, halfback, 1945; Harry Gilmer, halfback, 1947; Pat Trammell, quarterback, 1961; Terry Davis, quarterback, 1972; Steadman Shealy, quarterback, 1979; Jay Barker, quarterback, 1994; Najee Harris, running back, 2020 No one Cornelius Bennett, linebacker, 1986; Shaun Alexander, running back, 1999; Jonathan Allen, defensive lineman, 1999 Quinnen Williams, defensive lineman, 2018 Walter Lewis, quarterback, 1983 Steve Sloan, quarterback, 1965; Bobby Humphrey, running back, 1987; Derrick Thomas, linebacker, 1988; Eric Curry, defensive end, 1992; Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, 2019

This story will be updated following the post-ceremony press conference