Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 26, 2020

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Today is ... 2-and-26 

Today's Crimson Tide schedule 

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Donta Hall made his NBA debut for the Detroit Pistons. He played 15 minutes, scoring four points, grabbing four boards, and dishing one assist. 
  • Former Alabama baseball standout Spencer Turnbull made his Spring Training debut for the Detroit Tigers, pitching two innings and striking out four batters.
  • Running back Jerome Ford, who transferred from Alabama last month, was granted a wavier and will be eligible to play at Cincinnati immediately. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 
  • Mary Goostree, wife of long time Crimson Tide athletic trainer Jim Goostree, passed away last Sunday. The funeral is at 2 p.m. this Thursday at First Baptist Tuscaloosa with visitation set from 12-1:45 p.m.
  • Levi Randolph and his 21 points led the Canton Charge over the College Park Skyhawks. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

192 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

February 26, 1907: Member of the 1937 Alabama football team and actor, Dub Taylor, was born. 

February 26, 1921: Riggs Stephenson, a second-team All-American fullback for the Thin Red Line football teams, signed a baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians. The 22-year-old native of Akron, Ala., joined his close friend Joe Sewell with the major league champions.

February 26, 1978: Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert died in Waynesboro, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

"I'll never give up on a player regardless of his ability as long as he never gives up on himself. In time he will develop." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

