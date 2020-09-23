SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: El Manifesto

Christopher Walsh

You may want to remember this one when the Third Saturday in October rolls around ... 

Crimson Tikes: El Manifesto
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Green Acres

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 81-85

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Predicting SEC Offensive/Defensive MVPs, Breakout Players in 2020

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Talk of the Tide: Who Will Meet in Atlanta for the SEC Title Game?

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin gives his predicted order of finish for the Southeastern Conference in 2020

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Mac Jones Remarks on Role as Alabama Starting Quarterback

The redshirt-junior was officially named the starter for the Crimson Tide following the Monday release of the team's depth chart

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

SEC football is back and with that so are the SEC Football Power Rankings

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

If Continuity is Important, Especially at Quarterback, Alabama has yet Another Advantage

Around the SEC: It's not a coincidence that the teams with the most established quarterbacks and coaches are all being picked to have good seasons.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Practice Report: Nick Saban Calls on Alabama to Establish its Identity in 2020 Season Opener

Alabama installed the biggest part of its game plan for Missouri during Tuesday's practice

Christopher Walsh

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Seeks to Create Value in his Senior Season

The senior linebacker missed the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL that required surgery just three days before the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Duke

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell