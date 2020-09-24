SI.com
Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around

Anthony Sisco

Those leaves start to turn a lot sooner than a lot of people realize ... 

Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

