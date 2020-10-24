Alabama Football Defeats Tennessee 48-17, Extends Streak to 14-Straight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama football might have won big in its game at Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, but it also suffered a major loss.

The Crimson Tide put away the Volunteers 48-17 in Neyland Stadium, earning themselves its 14th-consecutive victory over the Volunteers. However, during the opening kickoff junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a season-ending injury to his right ankle.

Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed at the half that Waddle will be out for the rest of the year.

"He's out," Saban told CBS' Jamie Erdahl at halftime. "He's out. He's out for the year.

"It's a shame because he's such a great player, it's exciting for college football to see a player play like that. I hate it, when he gets hurt on a play like that. You know, you're not supposed to bring the ball out when you're that deep in the end zone, but he's a great player so, you have to let him use his judgement."

Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Slade Bolden replaced Waddle and had a solid game, recording six receptions for 49 yards.

Aside from the injury to Waddle, the Crimson Tide had a solid game. Quarterback Mac Jones finished the game 25-for-31 with 387 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jones would have had his fourth-consecutive game with 400-plus passing yards, but Saban pulled him from the game in the fourth quarter and replaced him with freshman Bryce Young.

Jones started the game with 11-consecutive completions before he threw his first incompletion with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Combine those 11 completions with his eight-consecutive to end last week's game against Georgia, and Jones now holds the new Alabama program record for most-consecutive completions with 19.

The record breaks Greg McElroys record of 16, which he set back in the 2010 season.

Senior running back Najee Harris came within four yards of having his third-straight 100-plus rushing yard performance. Much like Jones, Harris sat on the sidelines for most of the fourth quarter, holding him to 96 yards on 20 attempts and three touchdowns. Harris also had six receptions for 61 yards.

With Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the game marks four-consecutive wins for Saban this season over former assistants. All-in-all, Saban is now 23-0 against head coaches who formerly worked for him.

For the Volunteers, senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw 13-for-24 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The best running back of the game for Tennessee was Eric Gray, who had 19 carries for 57 yards.

In its best performance of the season, the Crimson Tide defense held the Volunteers to 302 total yards. 163 of those yards came in the air while 139 were on the ground. The 17 points scored by Tennessee were also the least allowed by Alabama all season.

Alabama now moves to 5-0 on the season with the win. Tonight's game for Tennessee marks its third-consecutive loss, bringing the Volunteers to 2-3 on the year.

This story will be updated with quotes, analysis and video as more information is acquired.