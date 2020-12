Alabama Opens as a Two-Touchdown Favorite in SEC Championship Game

Even though the Crimson Tide has to first play Arkansas, Alabama is already heavily favored against Florida

Alabama first has to visit Arkansas on Saturday, but BetOnline released its early lines for some of the conference championship games set for next week:

AAC Championship Game

Tulsa +14

Cincinnati -14

Over/Under 46½

ACC Championship Game

Notre Dame +7½

Clemson -7½

Over/Under 61½

Big Ten Championship Game

Northwestern +20

Ohio State -20

Over/Under 59½

Big Twelve Championship Game

Oklahoma -5

Iowa State +5

Over/Under 60

SEC Championship Game

Florida +14

Alabama -14

Over/Under 72

In case you missed them, here were the early lines for this weekend's games:

Thursday, December 10

· Florida Atlantic (-7½) at Southern Mississippi

· Pittsburgh (-6½) at Georgia Tech

Friday, December 11

· UTEP at North Texas (-9½)

· Charlotte at Marshall (-23)

· Arizona State (-8) at Arizona

· Utah at Colorado (-2)

· Nevada at San José State (-2½)

Saturday, December 12

· LSU at Florida (-23)

· Cincinnati (-12½) at Tulsa

· Oklahoma (-11) at West Virginia

· Purdue at Indiana (-11)

· Illinois at Northwestern (-14)

· Wisconsin at Iowa (-2½)

· USC (-2½) at UCLA

· Washington at Oregon (-5)

· Stanford (-3½) at Oregon State

· California (-1) at Washington State

· Rutgers at Maryland (-7)

· Minnesota at Nebraska (-8½)

· Michigan State at Penn State (-14)

· Auburn (-8½) at Mississippi State

· Fresno State (-8½) at New Mexico

· Houston (-2½) at Memphis

· Georgia (-12½) at Missouri

· Ole Miss at Texas A&M (-16½)

· Tennessee (-13½) at Vanderbilt

· Alabama (-30½) at Arkansas

· Michigan at Ohio State (-30)

· Wake Forest at Louisville (-2)

· Ohio at Kent State (-5½)

· Miami (OH) (-23½) at Bowling Green

· Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan (-4)

· Western Michigan at Ball State (-2½)

· UAB (-9) at Rice

· Akron at Buffalo (-32½)

· Coastal Carolina (-13½) at Troy

· Central Michigan at Toledo (-10½)

· Incarnate Word at Arkansas State (-21½)

· North Carolina Miami (-3)

· Texas (-30) at Kansas

· Navy at Army (-6)

· Duke at Florida State (-4½)

· Appalachian State (-9) at Georgia Southern

· Boise State (-13) at Wyoming

· Oklahoma State (-6) at Baylor

· Louisiana Tech at TCU (-21½)

· Virginia at Virginia Tech (-2½)

· Utah State at Colorado State (-13½)

· San Diego State at BYU (-15)

· UNLV at Hawai'i (-21)