Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is known for many things. Mardi Gras, Bourbon Street and being the epicenter of Cajun culture are just a few things that comes to the minds of both visitors and locals alike.

One of the best things about The Big Easy is the food. And for the Alabama Crimson Tide visiting New Orleans for the 2022 Sugar Bowl, the food is one of the most notable aspects of their experience so far.

On Tuesday morning, five members of the Crimson Tide met with reporters for the first time after practice. During all five of their meetings, each brought up an aspect of the food.

The first up was linebacker Dallas Turner, who noted that despite just being in New Orleans for two days so far, the food already stuck out to him.

"The food, been loving it," Turner said. "The food [is] real good. The culture here — I like it here in New Orleans. [...] I feel like I've about tried everything, but there's still room. I'm still looking for some more food so that's all I know."

Running back Roydell Williams took his answer regarding food to the next level, citing a specific restaurant that he and his teammates had enjoyed on Monday night.

"Hoo we had some good food last night," Williams said. "Central City BBQ. [sighs] Good food. Great food. [...] I still gotta look around. I'm going to go today and see if I can find something different."

Gumbo, jambalaya and seafood are just the beginning of the long list of cuisine that the city of New Orleans gets right. Throw in barbecue, crawfish, alligator and other dishes that the region is known for, and you've got yourself a diverse array of wonderful food to choose from.

For placekicker Will Reichard, he tried a unique dish in his second visit to The Big Easy.

"I went and got some jambalaya pasta last night," Reichard said. "That's one thing about here is the food. I've only been here once my entire life — I've heard about it — so that's something that I kinda want to experience."

Not all players that met with reporters on Tuesday had tried the food yet. However, it was on both of their to-do lists. Amidst preparations for the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN), the cuisine has been a means of escape for the players.

Offensive lineman JC Latham revealed that he hasn't tried Cajun food yet, but make no mistake: he will enjoy some before he leaves the city.

"I haven't had any Cajun food, actually," Latham said. "But I'm gonna get into it, though. I might get a little seafood. I heard that's pretty good here."

And for defensive back DeMarcco Hellams, there's a specific dish that he hopes to eat before Saturday's game.

"I think I'm going to try gumbo," Hellams said. "I haven't had New Orleans gumbo yet."

