Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Tuesday Practice Report

NEW ORLEANS— For the first time since fall camp of 2021, the media was allowed to watch a little bit of Alabama football practice.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is in the middle of preparations for the Sugar Bowl against the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats.

Earlier in the month, Nick Saban said the Crimson Tide was not expecting any opt-outs. And outside of the known players that entered the transfer portal and have found new homes, all healthy players were accounted for at Tuesday's practice inside the Caesar's Superdome.

The team was practicing in full pads, running through stretches and warmup drills while the media was allowed to watch. Select players will be available to speak to the media later this afternoon after practice. Stay tuned to BamaCentral for Sugar Bowl coverage.

Kickoff between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State is Saturday at 11 a.m.

Practice Notes

As expected, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and all Alabama's other NFL draft-eligible players were at practice and taking reps with the first team.

The quarterbacks at practice in the black no-contact jerseys were Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and early enrollee Eli Holstien.

Other early enrollees seen at practice included running back Justice Haynes, and safeties Caleb Downs and Brayson Hubbard.

Senior center Darrian Dalcourt is listed on the depth chart behind Seth McLaughlin. He was riding the bike during practice.

As previously noted when the depth chart came out, redshirt senior linebacker Jaylen Moody was not practicing with the team. He was at practice, but not dressed out with his arm in a sling.

Offensive analyst Alex Mortensen is still with the team through the Sugar Bowl after being announced as the new offensive coordinator at UAB.

Safeties coach Charles Kelly is also still practicing with the team through the bowl game after being named the defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Offensive line was one of the hardest hit positions by the portal. From left to right the first team offensive line was Tyler Steen, Tyler Booker, Seth McLaughlin, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and JC Latham.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE

This story will be updated.