Alabama Holds Out Numerous Players From First Fall Scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team held its first fall scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, but it was anything from having a full squad. 

The Crimson Tide was missing numerous players, many of whom didn't practice some this past week.

"We had some players who did not participate today and hopefully we’ll get those players back very soon," Nick Saban said. "We’re treating those players as if all players who can’t practice are just like they’re injured and that’s the way we’re approaching it and trying to do everything we can possible to keep our players safe.”

Per a source with direct knowledge the number was in the double digits, and included some starters. 

Saban didn't disclose a specific reason for why the players were out, but did confirm that freshman quarterback Bryce Young did not play in the scrimmage. He's expected back Monday. 

The scrimmage wrapped up the second of six full weeks of fall camp. 

"I think the injuries have gone fairly well — knock on wood," Saban later added.  

On Friday, the university updated its number of coronavirus cases, with 1,043 cases among faculty, staff and students since Aug. 19, the first day of on-campus classes.

That's an average of more than  100 positive tests per day. 

The NCAA established uniform COVID-19 testing guidelines that include once-a-week testing, 10-day isolation for positives. For anyone exposed to someone who has tested positive, say after a game, that number is even higher — a full two weeks.

Alabama regularly tests players and per its protocol anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is immediately placed in self isolation and is monitored.

The SEC is set to kick off its college football season in just under a month, with Alabama scheduled to visit Missouri on Sept. 26. 

This story will be updated as necessary, including with video from the press conference.

